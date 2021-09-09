Tukatech Expands Digital Fabrics Library with FabFad – LA’s Largest Digital Print Company

Tukatech - Fashion Technology 100% digital connection for design and development

Visualize 3D garments, Fabrics, Trims, and Prints instantly

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tukatech, the leading global fashion tech company and FABFAD, Los Angeles’ leading digital printing and full service communal microfactory, revealed their latest collaboration today. The two companies have connected TUKA3D Designer Edition (DE) to over 100,000 unique fabric prints designed and sourced by FabFad.

Designers can easily visualize FABFAD’s proprietary print library and develop 3D “look samples” using TUKA3D Designer Edition within minutes. Once the user has created their digital 3D look or collection and are ready to proceed, they can order sample or production yardage directly from FABFAD. “What used to take few months to develop and produce, we can now do in just a few days or even the same day.” says Sean Saberi, CEO of FABFAD.

Users can use Tukatech’s library of ready-made 3D garments, or find the model they want to design for, then shop styles made to fit that model. FABFAD’s high-quality images represent physical materials, so that after approval designers can order the same and achieve the exact same look in real life production.

“The process allows for Designers to visualize their new styles and concepts in 3D and with the assurance of those actual fabrics and prints being available to them at any quantity they wish.” says Chris Walia, Chief Operating Officer at Tukatech.

In July, Tukatech announced another partnership with Sowtex (the fastest-growing B2B textile marketplace). This was the first 100% digital connection for design and development by connecting TUKA3D DE users to over 10,000 plus textile manufacturers, reducing sampling turnaround time from weeks to hours.

FABFAD is also a Tukatech Communal Microfactory providing complete design, development and manufacturing space for rent. Rental offerings include, workspace, meeting rooms, 2D and 3D CAD systems, sample making, and cut and sew to finished product.

“Tukatech has redefined the entire digital design and development process.” says Ram Sareen, Founder and CEO of Tukatech. With the collaborative efforts with Sean Saberi and the FABFAD team, we are allowing designers to visualize virtually in real-time, with real fabrics and prints, create digital samples, and give them direct access to the supplier, FabFad. This is what you call quick, inexpensive, and sustainable!” continues Sareen.

About FABFAD: FABFAD has the largest selection of fabrics for Digital Sublimation Printing and Direct to Fabric Printing. With hundreds of trending and high-quality fabrics. We serve the Fashion, Apparel, Home Furnishing, and Textile Design Industry.

About TUKA3D Designer Edition: Users can visualize fabrics and trims in 2D/3D garments before making a physical sample. Moreover, its true-to-life technology will enable easy design development, fit and growth, thereby reducing wastage during the sampling process. When ready to go to production, users can purchase the 2D CAD pattern for the style for only $5.

About Tukatech - Tukatech was founded in 1995 with the objective to have pattern makers create patterns digitally on the computer. Tukatech is an influential fashion technology company known worldwide for innovative solutions and superior technical support. They are the industry’s leading provider of fashion design software (2D CAD), virtual product development (3D virtual sampling and fit with real-time motion simulation), cloud collaboration, the most advanced marker making system, and cutting room machinery for garment manufacturing.

