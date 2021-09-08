Fantasy Sports Platform StatHero Partners with Baron Davis & SLiC’s Influencer For All-Star Basketball Tournament Tour
Two-Time NBA All-Star Baron Davis Coaching LAUNFD vs. NYUNFD at DYCKMAN PARK, in partnership with Fantasy Sports Platform StatHero
Fantasy Sports PlatformStatHero, the explosive upstart in the daily fantasy sports market is partnering with two-time NBA All-Star Baron Davis!
By partnering with StatHero we will elevates fantasy sports and game play, taking fans and their fantasy skills to the next level!”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StatHero, the new leader in daily fantasy sports gaming is proud to announce their partnership with two-time NBA All-Star Baron Davis along with his creative content and digital platform, SLiC productions & his entertainment company, Baron Davis Entertainment, starting with their ““LAUNFD vs. NYUNFD,” game, in New York City.
— Two-Time NBA All-Star Baron Davis
Two-Time NBA All-Star Baron Davis said "By partnering with StatHero we will elevates fantasy sports and game play, taking fans and their fantasy skills to the next level!"
StatHero burst onto the sports gaming scene when they launched their first of kind fantasy sports platform that combines the best of fantasy sports and sportsbook gaming. StatHero acts as the house posting fantasy lineups for fans to play against for cash prizes in 33 states.
Jason Jaramillo, Founder of StatHero comments, “StatHero is thrilled to team up with Baron Davis and SLiC Productions as they bring new and unique ways for fans to engage with their favorite sports. The deeper, more enriched experiences Baron’s creating fits perfectly with the unconventional, player first mentality StatHero has brought to fantasy sports. After all, it’s all about the experience, and we created StatHero to provide a better way for fans to get in on the action by offering sports gaming content they actually have the advantage to win.”
StatHero is starting with the tournament’s New York City activation at the legendary Dyckman Park, where the game featured Influencers + All-Star basketball players in a face-off “LAUNFD vs. NYUNFD,” game with Baron coaching the LA team and New York’s own, The Lox, coaching their home team. Following the New York activations, StatHero will also look to get fans engaged with giveaways and unique experiences as the Tour rolls onto it’s next stop in Atlanta October 22-24. Between now and then StatHero will be bringing more unique ways for fans to interact with their favorite sports within Baron Davis Entertainment and SLiC Productions content.
###
About STATHERO
Combining the best of fantasy sports and sports gaming, StatHero is a first of its kind daily fantasy sports platform. The company has exploded in growth since founded in 2019 in large part due it’s simple gameplay, low commitment and instant gratification. Stathero uses the familiar fantasy sports based format to allow players to compete against posted lineups across a variety of professional sports and game types including Survivor Pools, DFS SportsBook and DFS Parlays. Their patent pending gameplay gives players an advantage unlike any other in fantasy sports. It’s truly daily fantasy the way it was meant to be played - one-on-one. For more information, visit: www.stathero.com and follow us on Twitter @StatHeroHq.
Dianne Quiarante
EMCBOWERY
Dianne@emcbowery.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn