What happened to local control in Iowa?

September 8, 2021
According to the Iowa Constitution, local governments in Iowa are granted “home rule” powers, unless their policies are inconsistent with state law.
How have Governor Reynolds and legislative Republicans responded?
Iowa’s Republican trifecta took away the authority of local governments 21 times since gaining power in 2017. They replaced local control with their one-size-fits-all agenda—undermining democracy, local elected officials and the will of local voters.GOP-usurps-local-control-1