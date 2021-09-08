Road Closure on Ice Pond Road September 14

Armstrong County, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a road closure on Ice Pond Road (State Route 2063) in Armstrong County September 14 - 30, 2021.

The closure is between Cibik Lane and Simon Road for PennDOT Maintenance to repair a road slide. The posted detour is from State Route 2063/Ice Pond Road to State Route 66 to State Route 2063/Ice Pond Road.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.