Northbound I-79 Bridge Deck Repairs Next Week in Marshall Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge deck repair work on northbound I-79 in Marshall Township, Allegheny County, will occur Monday through Wednesday nights, September 13-15 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur on northbound I-79 on the bridge over the Pennsylvania Turnpike from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night for concrete deck repairs.

Crews from Michael Facchiano Contracting will perform the emergency repair work.

Please use caution and allow extra time if traveling through the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

