Interstate 90 Ramp Closures Delayed as Route 18 Bridge Removal Continues

​The Route 18 bridge over Interstate 90 is closed to traffic as work continues to remove the structure following multiple hits by over-height vehicles.

All ramps to I-90 are expected to remain open until September 20, 2021, at which that time the on ramp to I-90 westbound and Exit 9 (Route 18, Girard/Platea) for I-90 eastbound traffic are expected to close.

A detour for Route 18 through traffic is posted using Route 20, Route 6N and Route 98. Truck drivers are reminded to follow detour signs and obey weight limits and height restrictions.

Motorists on I-90 should be alert for temporary daytime lane restrictions as demolition work progresses throughout the month. Nighttime rolling closures will also be used while the bridge deck and beams are removed. These are expected to be in place between 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM from September 13 to September 15, 2021.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

