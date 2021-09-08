Additional Detour Placed for the North Juniata Street Intersection Improvements Project

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced Cottle’s Asphalt Maintenance Inc., of Everett will implement a new detour on the Route 1002 (North Juniata Street) Intersection project beginning Monday, September 13, in Hollidaysburg Borough, Blair County.

Beginning, Monday, September 13, the contractor will close North Juniata Street between Allegheny Street and US 22. US 22 traffic will not be able to access North Juniata Street. This detour is necessary to fully reconstruct the roadway in this area.

This 2.5-mile detour will follow US 22 (Broad Street), Route 1001 (Plank Road) and Route 1002 (North Juniata Street). This will also impact eastbound North Juniata Street traffic; vehicles will be detoured onto Allegheny Street.

A detour is still in place for the closure of Newry Street/Bedford Street/Wall Street This 2.2-mile detour will follow Beaver Street to Third Street to US 22 (Broad Street).

The detours will be in place until September 30, 2021.

Overall work on this project consists of intersection improvements which include North Juniata Street/Allegheny Street, US 22/Allegheny Street/Newry Street, North Juniata Street/US 22, and Newry Street/Bedford Street/Wall Street. Work includes intersection realignments, traffic signal upgrades, new sidewalk and curbing, railroad grade crossing improvements, rehabilitation of the concrete arch bridge on Allegheny Street and any needed miscellaneous construction.

All work on this $3.1 million project is expected to be completed by December 2021. All work is weather dependent. Delays may be possible when traveling through the work area and motorists are advised to watch for construction equipment and personnel.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101