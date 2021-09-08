JW Marriott San Antonio Announces Santa In September Sale Available To Book Through September 12 For Holiday Stays
EINPresswire.com/ -- The JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa announces their lowest rates of the year with the Santa in September sale which is available through September 12 for guests to book their upcoming holiday stays between November 21 and December 30, 2021. Holiday room rates are reduced 55-65% from regular high-season room rates. Stays can be booked for any day of the week; some blackout dates will apply.
The Santa in September sale features rates of $149 per night for a standard room and $169 per night for a signature view with full balcony per night. Rates for four-night stays or more are $129 per night, per room. Guests may book using the rate code XCX on the resort’s website at www.jwsanantonio.com, and reservations may also be made by calling 210.276.2500. Rates are per room, per night; taxes and resort fees are additional.
Travelers looking for a remote getaway to enjoy the holiday season will be surrounded by lavish holiday décor, thousands of twinkling lights, holiday music and more. In addition to the ornate decorations the resort is known for, guests who visit during the holiday season will experience the magic of Light Up The Night, a nightly light show set to music; JW Elves roaming the resort offering treats to young guests; the polar plunge in one of the resort’s swimming pools; seasonal holiday food and beverage offerings; and holiday-themed experiences tailored for all ages. Festive reindeer and penguin animatronics will sing holiday tunes and interact with guests, alongside visits from live reindeer.
“The resort is a magical destination for guests of all ages during the holiday season,” said Doug Ridge, General Manager, JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa. “We are thrilled to welcome new and returning guests with our lowest rates of the season to make memories, traditions, and celebrate the season with friends and family in their temporary home for the holidays.”
JW Marriott San Antonio is an environment of casual elegance perfect for adults who want to relax and children who need to stay busy. Sunny skies, 600 acres of rolling oak-covered hills, nine acres of refreshing water park fun, and an abundance of resort activities will keep guests entertained.
Each year, the resort offers their valued guests a way to celebrate the season with crave-worthy holiday menu items and activities for adults traveling alone, friends celebrating a weekend away, and families with children. Travelers also have the opportunity to sneak away to the on-site Lantana Spa for a pampering spa treatment and the spa’s private pool and fitness center, or sharpen their golf game while getting some exercise outdoors on one of the TPC San Antonio’s two 18-hole PGA TOUR courses.
Boasting an average of 300 days of sunshine a year, the temperate San Antonio weather and the resort’s heated pools will make travelers’ holidays merry and bright amid wide open outdoor spaces at JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa.
Guests will be amazed by the views from their balconies of the expansive Hill Country terrain paired with a 30-foot tall Christmas tree and joyous nightly light show on the resort’s back lawn. Luxury amenities, plush bedding and welcoming warmth will provide the perfect escape for guests of all ages.
