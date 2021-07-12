Pegasus Park Adds New Weight To Their Campus With Hidden Gym
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- J. Small Investments presents Hidden Gym at Pegasus Park, a unique, world-class fitness facility, to their innovative Pegasus Park development in Dallas. Hidden Gym will occupy a 5,000 square-foot space in Building 3 of the Pegasus Park campus. The scheduled move-in date is late September 2021.
Pegasus Park is a 23-acre, mixed-use collaborative ecosystem and office campus designed to bolster local biotech, social impact and corporate innovation. The development features four components - commercial tenants, a biotech “plus” hub, a social impact hub, and entertainment/dining venues - and consists of more than 750,000 square feet across multiple buildings. One of the components of Pegasus Park is Water Cooler, a 150,000 square-foot space in the 18-story Pegasus Park tower that will be solely dedicated to nonprofit and social impact tenants.
The co-owner of Hidden Gym, Greg McCoy says, “Hidden Gym’s pillars are community, education and philanthropy. The philanthropic vision of the Pegasus Park campus is what drew us to pursuing this location. We are thrilled to be able to offer tenants of Pegasus Park a state-of-the-art facility to improve their health and reach their personal fitness goals.”
Hidden Gym at Pegasus Park will have memberships available for purchase to all tenants of Pegasus Park for private access. The facility features high-end, state-of-the-art fitness equipment, including brands such as PRIME, Cybex, and Eleiko to make up a fully-equipped weight room. The facility will also offer 20 yards of artificial turf, group training classes, personal training, and educational classes open to the public.
Yoga, high intensity interval training (HIIT), and boot camp group classes will be available. Hidden Gym also offers unique and individually-catered personal training online and in-person. The trainers perform a three-dimensional body scan on clients to then provide consultations, a custom nutrition program, develop a plan for sports nutritional supplementation, and more. The training program is delivered through an app and accessible from smart devices.
Greg and Tawna McCoy, the founders of the first Hidden Gym location in Allen, will operate the Pegasus Park location. The duo has more than 10 years of gym ownership experience in the Dallas / Fort Worth area.
For more information about Hidden Gym at Pegasus Park, visit www.hiddengym.net/pegasuspark or contact hiddengym@pegasuspark.com. For more details about Pegasus Park, visit www.pegasuspark.com or contact J. Small Investments at 214.351.6300.
###
About J. Small Investments
J. Small Investments is a real estate investment, management and brokerage firm located in Dallas, Texas. Founded in 1997, JSI specializes in value-add investments and identifying unique properties in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex, with a special expertise in the Love Field, Medical District and Stemmons Corridor submarkets.
Allison Rhodes
Pegasus Park is a 23-acre, mixed-use collaborative ecosystem and office campus designed to bolster local biotech, social impact and corporate innovation. The development features four components - commercial tenants, a biotech “plus” hub, a social impact hub, and entertainment/dining venues - and consists of more than 750,000 square feet across multiple buildings. One of the components of Pegasus Park is Water Cooler, a 150,000 square-foot space in the 18-story Pegasus Park tower that will be solely dedicated to nonprofit and social impact tenants.
The co-owner of Hidden Gym, Greg McCoy says, “Hidden Gym’s pillars are community, education and philanthropy. The philanthropic vision of the Pegasus Park campus is what drew us to pursuing this location. We are thrilled to be able to offer tenants of Pegasus Park a state-of-the-art facility to improve their health and reach their personal fitness goals.”
Hidden Gym at Pegasus Park will have memberships available for purchase to all tenants of Pegasus Park for private access. The facility features high-end, state-of-the-art fitness equipment, including brands such as PRIME, Cybex, and Eleiko to make up a fully-equipped weight room. The facility will also offer 20 yards of artificial turf, group training classes, personal training, and educational classes open to the public.
Yoga, high intensity interval training (HIIT), and boot camp group classes will be available. Hidden Gym also offers unique and individually-catered personal training online and in-person. The trainers perform a three-dimensional body scan on clients to then provide consultations, a custom nutrition program, develop a plan for sports nutritional supplementation, and more. The training program is delivered through an app and accessible from smart devices.
Greg and Tawna McCoy, the founders of the first Hidden Gym location in Allen, will operate the Pegasus Park location. The duo has more than 10 years of gym ownership experience in the Dallas / Fort Worth area.
For more information about Hidden Gym at Pegasus Park, visit www.hiddengym.net/pegasuspark or contact hiddengym@pegasuspark.com. For more details about Pegasus Park, visit www.pegasuspark.com or contact J. Small Investments at 214.351.6300.
###
About J. Small Investments
J. Small Investments is a real estate investment, management and brokerage firm located in Dallas, Texas. Founded in 1997, JSI specializes in value-add investments and identifying unique properties in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex, with a special expertise in the Love Field, Medical District and Stemmons Corridor submarkets.
Allison Rhodes
Culver Public Relations
+1 214-352-5980
allison@culverpr.com