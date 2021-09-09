Usherpa Integrates with Homebot Client-for-Life Portal
Closed loan data from the CRM now flows seamlessly into Homebot, helping Loan Officers Engage and Retain clients.
Usherpa was the first enterprise CRM for mortgage originators and we are thrilled to be partnering with them. We look forward to a long relationship with Usherpa.”DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Usherpa, developers of the real estate and mortgage industry’s original enterprise SmartCRM™ technology, announced today an integration with Homebot, the award-winning, client-for-life portal that empowers consumers to build wealth through homeownership. This integration makes it easy for the loan data in Usherpa to flow seamlessly into Homebot, where users can educate and engage their clients throughout the homeownership lifecycle.
“Loan officers must be viewed as trusted advisors if they hope to earn repeat and referral business,” said Dan Harrington, Usherpa Co-Founder and CEO. “Homebot makes it easy for lenders to continue to add value to homeowners after the loan closes and now Usherpa makes it easy to get the homeowner’s loan information into Homebot.”
Homebot serves loan officers across the nation and achieves an average 50% monthly engagement rate across millions of consumers. Their personalized home finance insights empower homeowners to track their equity position, consider investment possibilities, explore potential refinance scenarios, and much more.
With the new integration, the borrower’s contact, property, and loan fields in Usherpa have been mapped onto the matching Homebot fields for sharing via secure API. Enterprises using Homebot are able to control the integration at both the company level and the individual loan officer level depending on what best suits their organization.
What started out as a better tool for marketing home loans in 1995 has evolved into the industry’s most sophisticated, cloud-based CRM/Marketing Automation system. Now referred to as the Relationship Engagement Platform, Usherpa’s smart CRM software has helped thousands of loan officers stay connected with partners and clients. These LOs have helped hundreds of thousands of borrowers fulfill their dreams of homeownership.
Find out more by visiting https://usherpa.com/, by calling (303) 740-5710 or via email at info@usherpa.com.
About Homebot
Founded in 2015, Homebot is a client-for-life portal that maximizes repeat and referral business for lenders by empowering consumers to build wealth through homeownership. The award-winning portal delivers personalized, actionable intelligence throughout the entire homeownership lifecycle to every client and prospect. With an average 50% monthly engagement rate, Homebot ensures lenders and agents remain the trusted advisors that consumers rely on to make informed decisions about the largest asset they may ever own, their home. Homebot is based in Denver, Colorado.
About Usherpa
Usherpa has been serving the mortgage and real estate industry since 1995, when it was founded as Media Center. The company offers a powerful, done-for-you automated marketing and SmartCRM™ platform backed by gold-standard customer support and robust training to help Loan Officers and Real Estate Agents make the most of its effortless, fully-automated CRM. Usherpa users are empowered to build and maintain relationships with prospects, past customers, and business partners, resulting in increased repeat and referral business. Visit https://usherpa.com/ to learn more.
