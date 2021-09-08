Mérida, Capital of the State of Yucatán is a Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2021 Winner for 5th Year in a Row
MERIDA, YUCATAN, MEXICO, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The capital City of the state of Merida ranked as one of the top Mexican Cities in this year’s Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2021 making this the 5th time the city appears on the Mexico’s Top City in the annual survey.
The awards, announced this morning recognize the top hotels, islands, cities, cruise lines, airlines, spas and more around the globe, based on the results of its annual readers’ survey. Readers rated cities on the following characteristics: sights/landmarks, culture, food, friendliness, shopping and value.
Home to a thriving Mayan community, culture and gastronomy rooted in the colonial era, and some of the best architecture in Mexico, the state of Yucatán is a must-see for anyone looking to emerge themselves in Mexican culture. The state capital, Mérida, also known as the White City, offers a unique duality of ancient Mayan culture and modern facilities. A popular destination in Mexico, Mérida is an excellent base of operations for visiting the rest of the state and its remote destinations, which include the Yucatan Riviera, Cenotes and Haciendas, Puerto Maya, and the Mayan World Capital.
Merida is full of history, music, and color. The Historic Center of the city is the second largest in Mexico and, among its streets, visitors will find large and beautiful French-style buildings that are testimony to the luxurious life that their owners led in centuries past. Cenotes, haciendas, cultural cities, pristine beaches and nature are the perfect cross section of all that Mexico has to offer.
“This year has been exceptionally challenging for the tourism industry; airlines, agencies and destinations have been in this together, ”said Michelle Fridman, Minister of Tourism for the State of Yucatán. "To be included in the prestigious World's Best Awards by Travel + Leisure as one of the best cities in Mexico and Latin America, especially this year, is a real honor. T + L readers have traveled a lot and, with their votes , have chosen Mérida for the fifth consecutive year as one of the main destinations to visit,” she added.
The state of Yucatan has remained proactive in ensuring the biosafety of its local community and visitors. After closing itself to visitors, it quickly developed a health and safety certificate which was soon after verified with the Safe Travels Seal from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), and creating a safe bubble for visitors.
Merida’s international airport (MID) has seen an increase in arrivals. Earlier this year it was announced that 100% of international flights had returned to the airport and this week, Aeroméxico announced that it would almost double weekly connections between Mexico City and Mérida to 33, resulting in the arrival of 3,267 passengers a week to Yucatán. Volaris also continues with a gradual increase in operations to and from Merida, bringing service to a total of 45 flights this July, a 60% increase over last June.
Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2021 is featured in the October issue of Travel + Leisure, on newsstands Sept. 17, and at www.travelandleisure.com.
