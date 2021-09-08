Traffic shift planned on M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) between Frazho Road and 13 Mile Road in city of Roseville

Contact:

Agency:

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454Transportation

COUNTY: Macomb

ROADWAY: M-3 (Gratiot Avenue)

2021 PHASE 1 PROJECT COMPLETION DATE: Late Fall 2021

2021 PHASE 2 PROJECT COMPLETION DATE: Late Fall 2022

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: As the Rebuilding M-3 project continues, the next stage is to shift traffic from the inside left lanes onto the newly rebuilt outside right lanes. Weather permitting, traffic will be reduced to one lane on M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) between Frazho Road and 13 Mile Road in order to paint new lane markings, move barrels, etc., to safely shift traffic.

Beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, southbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) will be reduced to one lane from 13 Mile Road to 11 Mile Road. The shift should be completed by 6 p.m. and then two lanes of traffic will be opened.

Beginning at 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, northbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) will be reduced to one lane from Frazho Road to Utica Road. The shift should be completed by 6 p.m. and then two lanes of traffic will be opened.

Select crossovers will be closed in stages to be fully rebuilt during this phase of work; traffic will be directed to use the next available crossover.

During this next stage of work, contractors will be replacing sewers, mainline pavement, and crossovers throughout the project limits. For more information about this project, visit https://www.MovingMacomb.org/.

SAFETY BENEFIT: This project will result in a smoother driving surface. New sewer systems will also improve drainage throughout the corridor. Ride quality and safety will be improved for motorists and pedestrians.