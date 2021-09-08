MDOT public meeting Sept. 15 to discuss I-475 Rebuilding Michigan project

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invites the public to attend a public meeting at the Flint Farmers Market discussing upcoming I-475 corridor improvements in Genesee County.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.

During this public meeting, a brief presentation will be shared, including an overview of recent changes to accommodate a community-focused design planning approach. Presentations will occur at 5 and 6 p.m. The remainder of the time will be available for questions and to discuss details with project staff.

Project meeting survey Project website

WHO: MDOT staff Community stakeholders Local businesses Interested residents

WHEN: Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 4:30 - 7 p.m.

WHERE: Flint Farmers Market 300 East First St. Flint, MI 48502

COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of all guests. As mandated by Genesee County, masks will be required indoors, adhering to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Accommodations can be made for persons who require mobility, visual, hearing, written or other assistance for participation. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please contact Orlando Curry at 517-335-4381 or complete Form 2658 for American Sign Language (ASL) located on the Title VI webpage: https://www.michigan.gov/mdot/0,4616,7-151-9621_31783---,00.html . Request should be made at least five days prior to the meeting date. Reasonable efforts will be made to provide the requested accommodation or an effective alternative, but accommodations may not be guaranteed.

BACKGROUND: MDOT will invest $300 million to rebuild the I-475 corridor from Bristol Road to Carpenter Road, with work potentially beginning by fall 2023. MDOT is requesting public input regarding all aspects of vehicular, nonmotorized, and transit transportation needs in the project area. This meeting is one of many quarterly updates to share project highlights and address public inquiries.

COMMENT FORM: Public input is being sought to help MDOT recognize and address any concerns that may result from the project. Please provide comments and questions using the Rebuilding Michigan Corridors online comment form, or by mail or e-mail to MDOT Public Involvement and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or:

Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section P.O. Box 30050 Lansing, MI 48909 517-335-4381