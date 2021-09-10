Musician, Author, Philanthropist SAULPAUL Brings Change and Change Water to Local Communities

SaulPaul, Founder of Change Water Change Water - "Quench your thirst for change." SaulPaul and Change Water donate cases of water to Central TX Foodbank to help Hurrican Ida victims

SaulPaul and his team announce the launch of Change Water, a premium, electrolyte water created to help people “do good and feel good.”

When you buy a bottle of Change Water, you are helping to improve the health, education and well-being of a child.” — SaulPaul, , Founder of Change Water and the SaulPaul Foundation

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston-born, Austin-based artist SaulPaul has survived a plethora of hardships in his life, including poverty and incarceration. For the past 20 years, SaulPaul has dedicated his life’s work to helping others and has built a small empire around empowering at-risk youths through his work as a musician, author, mentor, public speaker, entrepreneur and philanthropist. SaulPaul and his team announce the launch of Change Water, a premium, electrolyte water created to help people “do good and feel good.” 50% of the Change Water proceeds are donated directly to the SaulPaul Foundation which supports nonprofit organizations in the areas where the product is sold.

Change Water did a soft launch in January 2021. In the last 6 months, Change Water’s proceeds have supported 14 nonprofit organizations, including a number of elementary schools as well as the Austin Justice Coalition, Round Rock Opportunity Center and The Center for Child Protection.

To date, the Foundation already has impacted over 5,000 youths in 17 cities, in 7 US states and in Canada. Through partnerships with local area schools, businesses and other non-profits, The SaulPaul Foundation works with students, parents, teachers and community members to empower youth to make better choices and live better lives.

Change Water is currently being distributed in 20 locations throughout Texas, and is set to launch in New York City, Pittsburgh and Atlanta. This past August, Change Water was the official water sponsor of the Benefit Gala for the NY-based nonprofit Wings Over Haiti who supports building schools in impoverished communities in Haiti, and providing free education, medical attention and meals for children in those areas.

Most recently, Change Water donated hundreds of cases of water to Louisiana to assist the residents that were displaced and left in need after Hurricane Ida ravaged the state.

For the rest of 2021, SaulPaul envisions Change Water impacting youths in all 50 states through the SaulPaul Foundation.

Change Water is sourced and bottled in Texas. It is PH balanced and oxygenated for great taste. Selling for $2.00 MSRP per 20 oz bottle, Change Water has grown from selling 500 bottles per month to 6400 bpm, experiencing over 64% growth.

Look for Change Water in various cities in Texas and coming soon to Pittsburgh, Atlanta and New York City. SaulPaul’s Change Water Concert Tour and launch events in those cities will be announced soon.



More about the SaulPaul Foundation

The SaulPaul Foundation is an Austin-based non-profit organization that was founded by SaulPaul in 2002. The SaulPaul Foundation now impacts communities in numerous cities across the United States and Canada. In 2019, pre-pandemic, The SaulPaul Foundation has worked directly with over 5000 students, providing programs in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math as well as nutrition and physical fitness, all designed to enrich, empower children and help raise their health and self-esteem.

https://saulpaulfoundation.org/

More about SaulPaul

SaulPaul is a GRAMMY Award-nominated artist who has garnered an international reputation as a “musician with a message.” Part rapper/part singer-songwriter, SaulPaul blends his voice, his guitar, and his loop pedal to create a live show that has inspired audiences of all ages. From performing at three TEDx Talks, five Super Bowls, America’s Got Talent, SXSW, the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and Austin City Limits, SaulPaul has performed nationally and internationally in theaters, concert venues and festivals across the country.

SaulPaul was named 2017 Austinite of the Year and in 2018 he was awarded the Texas Civil Rights Project Rising Star Award. In 2019 his company SaulPaul Productions was honored to be named by the Austin Young Chamber as a Fave Award Finalist for Community Minded Company. In addition to generating significant profits, SaulPaul Productions is proud to be known for creating significant, positive cultural impact.

SaulPaul performs his signature song "Rise" at Arts In Context Showcase in Austin, TX