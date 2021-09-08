Ostomy: Living with an Ostomy - Learn everything you need to know about daily life with an Ostomy.
Better Health Launches Ostomy Resource Center providing info on Ostomy Surgery, Ostomy Basics, Living with an Ostomy, Common Ostomy Issues, Videos, and Classes.BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Better Health, an innovative leader in comprehensive chronic condition management launches the "Ostomy Resource Center," which will provide information, guidance, support, and interaction for Ostomates. Key components of the Ostomy Resource Center include: Pre/Post Ostomy Surgery, Ostomy Basics, Living with an Ostomy, Common Ostomy Issues, Ostomy Videos, and Ostomy Classes.
Siobhan Hadley, Ostomy Education Lead at Better Health (and an Ostomate herself) stated, "Living with an Ostomy doesn’t have to be scary — from diet tips to advice on choosing the best supplies for you, we’ve got it all." Most of the content was researched and written by WOCN nurses and/or Ostomates speaking from personal experience. Information includes:
Pre/Post Ostomy Surgery
If you've recently undergone Ostomy surgery, or are expecting to, you probably have a lot of questions. The good news? We have all the answers.
Ostomy Basics
Not sure where to start learning about Ostomies? You're in the right place. We'll guide you through the basics.
Living with an Ostomy
How does your Ostomy affect your diet? Can you still exercise with an Ostomy? How can you prevent Ostomy leaks? Learn everything you need to know about daily life with an Ostomy.
Common Ostomy Issues
From leaks, to blockages, to avoiding unwanted smells, we have the advice you need to troubleshoot all of the most common Ostomy issues.
Ostomy Videos
Our comprehensive video series — hosted by a real Ostomate! — will help you learn everything you need to know about Ostomy surgery and living with an ostomy.
Ostomy Classes
Catch up on our popular weekly Ostomy webinar series through this series of videos! Get advice from our team of expert Ostomy coaches and hear from others just like you.
The Ostomy Resource Center can be found at: https://joinbetter.com/community/blog/ostomy/
About Better Health
Better Health is working to digitize and modernize the antiquated medical supplies industry. More than 80 million Americans use medical supplies in their homes on a regular basis. Our aim is to bring greater transparency and choice to our customers by offering an end-to-end care solution - bundling clinical consultation, member education, insurance management, and home delivery.
Better Health Ostomy Supplies
