BEUROP introduce it flagship product: Marketing Platform

Blockchain Euro Project (BEUROP) presents Beurop Marketing, a platform with the most effective tools for promoting cryptocurrency projects.GIBRALTAR, GIBRALTAR, UNITED KINDOM, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blockchain Euro Project - BEUROP, is a company based on the European Commission's blockchain strategy. With a team that has more than five years of experience in smart contracts and blockchain solutions development, BEUROP is an all-in-one project. With legal registration in Gibraltar, its main objective is to provide its investors with productive, reliable, and fast tools for stable financial returns.
Blockchain Ecosystem
While other projects try to solve one problem at a time, BEUROP integrates several projects into a single blockchain ecosystem. This digital environment includes centralized and decentralized platforms, NFT marketplace, and gaming. In addition, it incorporates a marketing platform that offers the best rates and solutions in the cryptocurrency segment.
Flagship product: Marketing Platform
Beurop Marketing is a platform to provide the most effective tools for promoting crypto projects. Include contextual and banner advertising, search engine optimization, press releases, and promotion. Further, it will integrate token search and analysis, smart contract auditing, token launcher, multi-sender tool, and other advanced features.
The company decided to create a secure platform that will allow:
- Research and analyze new and existing tokens.
- Carry out the return of tokens from a smart contract.
- Receive advanced audits of smart contracts.
- Use a multi-sender for the convenience of sending tokens to holders.
- Conduct profound tokens analytics with the help of charts that incorporate all crucial characteristics and indicators.
Enhanced crypto security is a product that BEUROP creates using its intelligent tool for full cryptocurrency analytics, the result of which will be a free report on potential risks or threats when working with a token/coin.
The BEPR token will be connected to each project, providing specific advantages combining the platform within the ecosystem or reduced commissions for trading operations.
BEPR token
BEPR is a hyper-deflationary token built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) protocol that aims to market capitalization of 100 million. With a hyper deflation and reflection mechanism, BEPR is the fuel of the entire ecosystem.
Each BEPR transaction is taxed at a rate of 10% of the transaction amount.
BEPR Holders - 3%.
LP Holders - 3%.
Marketing - 4% (including 1% Charity)
The sale of the BEPR token includes two phases:
Private sale (September 3-19)
Private investors receive additional benefits with an exclusive deal.
Price: 1 BNB = 7000 BEPR +25% EXTRA!
Min Buy: 0.1BNB
Max Buy: 5BNB
To increase the value of BEPR cryptocurrency, the company burned 70% of tokens.
Pre-sale (September 20)
Price: 7000 BERP per 1BNB
Soft Cap: 1800BNB
Hard Cap: 2000BNB
BEUROP offers a stable and sustainable cryptocurrency through liquidity lock-in, providing its investors with unique advantages. In addition, holders will receive the opportunity of income during the company's growth and development.
About BEUROP
BEUROP ICO is a digital platform that informs potential partners about the BEPR token private sale and pre-sale phases.
Blockchain Euro Project is constantly striving to provide solutions for issues that might happen in the future, adopting a progressive approach to blockchain technology and marketing techniques.
Website: https://beurop.com/
Telegram: https://t.me/beurop
Blog: https://medium.com/@bepr
Karen Gandia
BEUROP
info[@)beurop.com
