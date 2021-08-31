BEUROP, a blockchain ecosystem committed to the financial benefits of their investors
BEPR is a unique token that serves the entire BEUROP ecosystem. Holders can use the token to buy services, pay transaction fees, and exchange it for earnings.GIBRALTAR, GIBRALTAR, UNITED KINDOM, August 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a team of more than five years of experience and legal registration in Gibraltar, Blockchain Euro Project (BEUROP), the first European company to launch a blockchain ecosystem in accordance with European Blockchain Strategy that fully supports blockchain technology politically, legally, regulatory, and financially.
Through a single ecosystem that includes DeFi, CEX, NFT, and gaming platforms the user does not need to search for the best offers among several providers in the market. The BEPR token and other products provide a truly efficient, transparent, and reliable service.
BEUROP's extensive business experience allows it to have expertise that spans multiple sectors and specific government protocols and local regulations. For this reason, BEUROP draws on the rules and regulations of this strategy to implement its plans.
BEPR, A UTILITY AND HYPER-DEFLATIONARY TOKEN
BEPR serves the entire BEUROP ecosystem, where holders can use the token to buy goods, services, pay transaction fees, and exchange it for earnings.
The reflection mechanism allows holders to receive rewards as passive income and keep their investments safe. On the other hand, BEPR is designed to avoid market whales, thanks to the automatic buy-back and burn mechanism.
Although BEPR is a hyper deflationary token, its tokenomics includes a 10% tax on each transaction:
3% of each transaction is distributed to existing holders.
3% to LP holders.
3% to marketing wallet for company development.
1% to charity.
The company has listed the token on DxSale platform and locked the funds for a year.
The private sale is currently running until the end of August, and interested parties can get early access to the token at a 30% discount (15000BEPR per 1BNB).
The presale will take place at DxSale on September 1st for several hours only, with a price of 12300BEPR per 1BNB, approximately $ 0.03 per BEPR. The price is expected to increase significantly after burning 11% of all tokens amount and adding liquidity to the PancakeSwap pool then.
DEFI PLATFORM, NFT MARKETPLACE, AND LEGENDS OF ARAGON
The company recently announced the launch of the DeFi platform, which will enable investment with faster returns, thanks to the disruptive technology of smart contracts.
Token holders will be able to make money by contributing liquidity to the platform's protocol. In addition, traditional farm functions and a pool with attractive interest rates will be available.
BEUROP plans to grow with the launch of a new marketplace to trade non-fungible tokens (NFT). Thus, partners will have unique opportunities to create, buy and sell non-fungible digital artworks.
But that's not all; Legends of Aragon will unite both platforms providing profits to players. By staking the token on the decentralized platform, all holders will be able to earn in-game crypto to improve the skills and power of the heroes. At the same time, the NFT platform will allow buying new weapons, armor, playgrounds, castles, and warriors.
Another notable feature of this collectible card game (TCG) is the referral system, i.e., for every player invited, new cards will be obtained.
While existing solutions offer to solve only one problem, BEUROP builds a secure, legal and invaluable product; with a progressive approach to blockchain technology and trading techniques.
ABOUT BLOCKCHAIN EURO PROJECT
BEUROP is a European IT company with 5-year experience in smart contracts and blockchain solutions development. BEUROP ICO is a digital platform that informs potential partners about the BEPR token presale phase.
Website: https://beurop.com/
Telegram: https://t.me/beurop
Karen Gandia
BEUROP
+34 675 51 61 48
