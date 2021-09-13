Beverly Art Walk Spotlights More Than 100 community artists, local businesses in 8th Year
Pop-up galleries at Beverly-area businesses, public spaces, and home studios on Saturday September 18 showcase neighborhood culture and creativity.
The Beverly Art Walk celebrates the neighborhood's eclectic and interesting mix of businesses, arts and cultures to showcase the generation-spanning influence on the community.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATE, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The eighth annual Beverly Art Walk is a premier art and culture event organized by the not-for-profit The Beverly Area Art Alliance (The Alliance). The event will take place at nearly 50 locations along Western Avenue and the surrounding area on Saturday September 18, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Works by more than 100 artists will be showcased at venues including Heritage Gallery and Joplin Marley Studios as well as pop-up spaces in area businesses including the newly-opened record store Beverly Phono Mart and brewery Horse Thief Hollow.
— Sal Campbell, Beverly Art Walk co-creator
This year’s event is free to all attendees and participants and marks its return to an interactive, self-guided arts experience after transitioning to a virtual series in 2020. This year also marks the return of the popular Uprising Handmade Market giving local vendors an opportunity to introduce their products to new consumers. Artists and vendors receiving 100% of the proceeds of the work or products they sell.
This year’s Beverly Art Walk boasts nearly 100 area artists including painter Chantala Kommanivanh, photographer and writer Preston Thomas, quilt-maker Dorothy Straughter whose designs are inspired by African American history, and illustrator Judie Anderson whose 50 year legacy in Chicago's art and journalism communities will be honored as Grande Dame. Several artists have participated in the past while many are participating for the first time.
“The Beverly Area Arts Alliance is crucial in showcasing talent and making creators feel welcome in the community,” said recent artist exhibitor Won Kim. "Bringing people from other parts of the city who might not be familiar with Beverly to see these creative endeavors come together will help the whole neighborhood grow."
The Alliance is recognized for its unique events advocating for the city’s far Southside neighborhood, its businesses, and creative community. Alliance Contemporary, a year-long pop-up gallery and performance space at eatery Nicky's of Beverly, PLUGGED IN concerts, recognized by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events’ Arts77 program, recently featured the national recording artists Melkbelly (their roots are in Beverly) performing with up-and-coming bands The Flips, The Feeders, and DJ Ruta Spencer at Morgan Park Academy. The summer-long Alliance Outdoor Music Series brought high-profile Chicago musicians like Jon Langford, Local H’s Scott Lucas, The Claudettes, and Nicholas Tremulis to new fans who welcomed them into the community.
ABOUT THE BEVERLY AREA ARTS ALLIANCE
The Beverly Area Arts Alliance (The Alliance) cultivates collaboration between artists and community members to foster Beverly as a hub of culture and creativity on Chicago’s far Southside and as a vibrant place to live and do business.
The Alliance is a 501(c)3 run by an all-volunteer board with support from area businesses. Learn more at BeverlyArts.org.
