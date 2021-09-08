ETHICAL CONSIDERATIONS FOR COVID-19 VACCINATION
Markkula Center for Applied Ethics Faculty and Scholars Provide Analysis of the Ethical Dilemmas Associated with COVID-19 VaccinationSANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What: Santa Clara University’s Markkula Center for Applied Ethics presents its latest Ethics Spotlight on the Ethical Considerations for COVID-19 Vaccination. The collection of essays is authored by Ethics Center faculty, scholars, and ethicists. Some of the perspectives featured in the collection include:
"Thinking Ethically about Mask and Vaccine Mandates" by Margaret R. McLean, senior fellow with the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics and a senior lecturer of religious studies at Santa Clara University.
"An American Freedom Worth Its Name: The Freedom not to get COVID-19" by David E. DeCosse (@DavidDeCosse), director of the Religious & Catholic Ethics and Campus Ethics programs at the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics.
"During Our Continuing COVID-19 Crisis, Good Ethical-Decision Making May Be Our Only Hope" by Thomas Plante (@ThomasPlante) Augustin Cardinal Bea, SJ professor of psychology at Santa Clara University, faculty scholar with the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics and, adjunct clinical professor of psychiatry at Stanford University School of Medicine.
The authors featured in this Spotlight are available to speak with members of the media about these issues. Contact Joel Dibble to arrange an interview.
Why: While vaccines provide protection for individuals and communities against severe disease and death, this fight is far from over as we see infection rates climb, especially among children who cannot be vaccinated.
Where: Visit the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics’ website to view the articles at: https://www.scu.edu/ethics-spotlight/ethical-considerations-for-covid-19-vaccination/.
This resource is part of the Ethics Spotlight series, which provides analysis of society’s most pressing issues. Previous Spotlights have analyzed topics including the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol building, systemic racism, the climate crisis, and many others.
About the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics
Founded in 1986 with a seed grant and initial endowment from Linda and A.C. “Mike” Markkula Jr., the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics brings the traditions of ethical thinking to bear on real world problems. Beyond a full range of programs for the Santa Clara University community, the Center also serves professionals in fields from business to health care, from government to the social sector, providing innovative approaches to problems from fake news to privacy protection. Through its website and international collaborations, the Center brings ethical decision-making resources to the wider world. For more information, see https://www.scu.edu/ethics.
