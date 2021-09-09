AI-Camera Leader VDO360 Brings Blended Learning Classrooms to Life with Auto-Framing Camera Options
VDO360's AI cameras let teachers move naturally for a more interactive hybrid learning environment. Affordable, accurate auto-framing creates engaged classes.
Hybrid instruction has been a major challenge during the pandemic. Putting an affordable auto-framing camera in every classroom will help schools worldwide serve students and teachers better.”EDGEWATER, MARYLAND, USA, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VDO360 is making the reality of blended classrooms feel more natural. They've invested in the future of education by designing a line of intelligent, auto-framing cameras that are affordable and work seamlessly. Powered by NaturalVision™, the NavAI and TridentAI bring high-performance videoconference capabilities to all learning spaces.
As students return to the classroom, the challenge of balancing in-person and remote instruction is a daily struggle for teachers, students, and IT staff. In a hybrid learning environment, the teacher must split their focus between remote and in-person students. Teaching from behind a computer is often difficult for instructors and neglects the physical students present in the classroom. Instructors need to connect with both sets of students in a way that's closer to how they normally teach.
VDO360's latest AI-based cameras solve this problem with NaturalVision™ auto-framing. By untethering instructors, both students and teachers stay engaged in the learning process. Videoconferencing fatigue goes down, and the experience of teaching and learning is closer to in-person classes. With NaturalVision ™, students and teachers feel as if someone were in the room, automatically adjusting the camera to track the teacher's movements in real-time.
Pat Cassella, VDO360's Vice President of Worldwide Channel Sales, says, "Hybrid or blended instruction has been a major challenge during the pandemic. Putting an affordable auto-framing camera in every classroom will help schools worldwide serve students and teachers better. It allows them the flexibility to handle whatever their learning environments demand."
Designed for teaching and training, these cameras deliver 4K HD video, USB connections to make things easy, and a 120º field of view for exceptional coverage. The NavAI is the world's smallest 4K auto-framing camera at just 1.5 inches cubed. Its flexible mount design lets you put it on a monitor, laptop, or tripod. The integrated dual-microphone array is also sensitive enough to accurately pick up the presenter's voice as they move around the instructional area.
The TridentAI camera is an integrated, all-in-one device, giving users the power of the NavAI, in addition to advanced capabilities. It's ideal for larger spaces, with 5x digital zoom, a four-beam microphone array, and an 8W speaker.
VDO360 is a leading manufacturer of intelligent cameras for the UC space. They engineered their family of AI-based auto-framing cameras for applications where presenters need to move freely within their meeting spaces. The NaturalVision™ algorithm delivers videoconferencing and remote experiences that let technology step aside and human-to-human interaction happen. These cameras meet the specific needs of teachers, trainers, and anyone who requires a dynamic meeting room.
Visit vdo360.com to find out more about their camera solutions and, as always, reach out to Pat Cassella (pat@vdo360.com) for any questions about which cameras are right for your distance learning needs.
ABOUT VDO360
VDO360 stands for vision, dedication, and outstanding value. They design and manufacture next-generation video collaboration cameras with a razor-sharp eye for what people need now and where the technology is going. They create world-class solutions that are affordable, easy-to-use, eco-friendly, and work well with the platforms people depend on.
