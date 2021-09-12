Adega Gaucha announces its one-month anniversary
(Privately Held Company:ADEGA GAUCHA)
In a month, we have successfully stolen the hearts of our guests, which can easily be spotted with the influx of excellent reviews of the guests and the constant return of our frequent customers.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA , UNITED STATES , September 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- September 6th, 2021 marked the one-month anniversary of Adega Gaucha's opening, a Brazilian-style steakhouse in Orlando, near Florida Mall, operating under the leadership of Ricardo Oliveira, renowned for his praiseworthy contribution to the restaurant hospitality sector.
— Ricardo, General Manager
In only one month, Adega Gaucha has become an instant fan favorite by providing an exquisite fine dining experience, with a unique take on the standard American style steak experience. In no time, this steakhouse is becoming one of the best restaurants in Orlando, providing services across all instances of culinary expertise and hospitality.
The restaurant has a refreshing take on the traditional Brazilian steakhouse experience, with an extensive range of distinctive menus covering various cuts, flavors, meat options, and top-notch quality cooking styles prepared by experienced gauchos. And that is not all; the restaurant has an exquisite selection of wines and a gourmet table with an array of exotic meats and cheeses.
As for the service, the restaurant caters to everyone. Therefore, their distinctive preferences provide options from a 'Buffet' to an 'A la cart menu' to a new and much timely offer of 'To-go by the pound' option, a contemporary service in which the fine dining experience is bought to the doorstep. Adega Gaucha also offers free dinners for customers' birthdays to engage the guests even further.
As for the ambiance of Adega Gaucha, its southern Brazilian hospitality is something worth raving about; the staff's treatment makes you feel right at home, more like a family member than a guest, which has made the restaurant so popular among the masses.
And that is not all; the interior is ravishing, occupying almost 11,000 square feet; the restaurant is designed impeccably by Mirian Oliveira from Vivid Decor, elevating the whole experience significantly. However, despite having a large area, the restaurant has a limited seating arrangement, which is ideal as it fosters privacy.
The restaurant also offers spacious private rooms which can accommodate over 150 people for special occasions. The room is also embedded with high-end sound and video display facilities to make the experience more enjoyable.
"In a month, we have successfully stolen the hearts of our guests, which can easily be spotted with the influx of excellent reviews of the guests and the constant return of our frequent customers." - Ricardo Oliveira
The restaurant has set the benchmark up high and has the support of the local Brazilian community. There is no denying the heights this Brazilian steakhouse will reach and this restaurant's glory on the Orlando eatery scene.
It is safe to say that the direction Ricardo Oliveira is taking the restaurant with, paying homage to the Brazilian Gaucho ranch steak experience, and infusing it with the familiar American steak house experience, is bringing newness to familiarity, which has proven to be quite successful and popular with guests. With his decades of expertise in hospitality and facilitation, there is not an ounce of doubt about the success and trajectory of this venture.
With an excellent mouthwatering menu, promising facilities, and remarkable hospitality, Adega Gaucha is resolute that every meal feels like a feast; adding newness to the comfort of fine dining Brazilian steakhouse will soon be the talk of the town.
So, for a complete dining experience and the perfect haven for quality time spending, Adega Gaucha is the place to be.
For reservations and more information regarding the restaurant and reservations, please get in touch by visiting our website AdegaGaucha.com
Ricardo Oliveira
Adega Gaucha
+1 407-250-4455
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn