Onesto Crackers Awarded 2021 Mindful Award
Onesto was named the 2021 Cracker Product of the Year by Mindful Awards for their sustainable and eco-minded practices.
We are very proud of our efforts to make amazing food as responsibly and mindfully as we can. It is so humbling and gratifying to know that others see what we’re doing and value our dedication.”WEST NEWBURY, MA, USA, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Onesto Foods is thrilled to announce that their line of gluten-free, vegan and non-GMO crackers were the winners of “Cracker Product of the Year” at the 2021 Mindful Awards. Mindful Awards is an independent recognition highlighting conscious companies and products that are mindfully making waves in the ever-expanding world of consumer-packaged goods.
— Jane Ciccone, founder of Onesto Foods
To date, Onesto Foods’ sustainability efforts include:
• 50% reduction of plastic used in their packaging
• Cardboard boxes made from 30% post-consumer recycled material
• 100% recyclable packaging
• Boxes made using wind and hydro energy
• Solar powered bakery
• Boxes printed with sustainable vegetable and soy dyes (no chemical solvents)
• Only 100% non-GMO and preservative free
In addition to baking gluten-free, vegan and non-GMO crackers, Onesto Foods also has a line of gluten-free, vegan and non-GMO cookies available in three flavors: Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon + Sugar and Double Chocolate Chip.
For more information on prices and where to find Onesto products nationally, please visit our website.
Onesto Foods' mission is to create amazing food as responsibly and mindfully as they can. Onesto Foods has a line of gluten-free, vegan and non-GMO cookies and crackers. They are not only vigilant about using honest, simple ingredients, they are dedicated to being as eco-friendly as possible. Founded in 2014, Onesto Foods is very proud to be a woman-owned and run company.
