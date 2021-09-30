Philadelphia Residents Looking for Braces are Turning to Springfield Orthodontist

Braces and Invisalign are available from Exeter Orthodontics in Springfield

Exeter Orthodontics in Springfield is only a short drive from Center City Philadelphia.

Technology has made traditional braces more comfortable and more convenient over the years.” — Dr. John Pardini

SPRINGFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cost of braces in Philadelphia, PA is several thousand dollars. However, Exeter Orthodontics is changing this by offering braces in nearby Springfield for only $3,995. This low price includes x-rays, retainers, adjustments, repairs, and emergency visits.

“Our goal is to make care more accessible to those who need it most,” says Dr. John Pardini, orthodontist in Springfield. “We never want to turn someone away because they can’t afford the treatment they need.”

Exeter Orthodontics can keep prices low by specializing solely in braces and Invisalign. This efficiency and lack of overhead lead to cost savings for patients.

Traditional braces remain the most popular orthodontic option available. Because they are affixed to the teeth. This has made them more compliant than removable options.

“Technology has made traditional braces more comfortable and more convenient over the years,” adds Dr. Pardini.

Invisalign in Springfield is also available for only $3,995. Invisalign uses transparent, removable aligners to gradually shift teeth into place. They are more comfortable than traditional braces; however, they must be worn for 20 to 22 hours per day to be successful.

“During a free consultation, myself and my team will help patients determine which treatment is best for their smile,” continues Dr. Pardini. “We’ll walk them through both processes and help answer any questions they may have.”

To learn more about braces and Invisalign from Exeter Orthodontics, visit https://exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/. Offices are also located in Easton, Allentown, Reading, Exton, and Harrisburg.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

Exeter Orthodontics: Affordable Braces in Springfield