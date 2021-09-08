Rebel Dawg Announces Custom Dog Tags For Your Pooch, Cat
Rebel Dawg Custom Tags are a unique gift for your favorite pooch or kitten for any occasion. The tags are lightweight and jingle free for cats and dogs.
We created Rebel Dawg as a tribute to my dog Mika. She had seizures, and we noticed the jingling of her tags could cause a seizure attack. We created silent tags for her and other animals like here.”BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rebel Dawg Custom Tags are a unique gift for your favorite pooch or kitten for any occasion.. The tags are lightweight and jingle free for cats and dogs of all sizes.
— Stacie Amador
“We created Rebel Dawg as a tribute to my dog Mika,” owner Stacie Amador said. “She had seizures, and we noticed the jingling of her tags could cause a seizure attack. We created silent tags for her and other animals like here.”
The tags are made from durable acrylic construction and feature fun and unique designs as well as charms. The silent construction makes them ideal for any dog or cat owner that tires of the constant jingling of tags as their pets run around the house and yard.
“Rebel Dawg is a labor of love for me,” Amador said. “Pet owners need an alternate type of tag that is fun and functional.”
A portion of the proceeds from Rebel Dawg goes to a non-profit organization. Customers get a high-quality dog tag that will last years and help a non-profit. It’s a win-win for everyone.
Pet owners that want to make the dog tag even more special, then choose a fashion mini charm that comes in several shapes and colors.
If you want more information about Rebel Dawg or the unique and fun pet tags, then please contact Amador at (917)568-3567 or stacie@rebeldawg.com.
Rebel Dawg is the first of its kind, fully customizable Tag & Charm shop. Our super quiet, lightweight, exclusive acrylic construction is perfect for all dogs and kitties! Say hello to jingle free Tags that are fashionable, functional, & full of pawsome style. Proudly handcrafted start to finish in Brooklyn, NY, with a healthy dose of attitude and love. Our motto is Make It Personal, so that means any way you want it, that’s the way we make it.
