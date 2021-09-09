Behavioral Health in Long Term Care is Going High Tech with iDocsWeb
Simply put, there just aren’t enough providers to meet our growing needs.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iDocsWeb, the developer and distributor of a proprietary telemedicine platform developed specifically for Long Term Care, begins implementation of their new behavioral health software. This HIPAA compliant, cloud-based platform aims to address the current challenges of behavioral health providers serving skilled nursing/long term care facilities. The platform could not come at a better time as COVID-19 continues to challenge the psychology and psychiatry treatment of the geriatric community.
— Tim Peimann
The challenges of behavioral health treatment have risen sharply in recent years. An increase in demand due to the growing geriatric population as well as new regulatory measures has left behavior healthcare providers searching for a solution. “Simply put, there just aren’t enough providers to meet our growing needs.” Said nursing home administrator Tim Peimann. iDocsWeb worked directly with healthcare professionals like Tim throughout the development and the result is a behavioral health platform unlike any other.
Psychology and Psychiatry providers are using iDocsWeb for both remote (video based) as well as in-person consults. The comprehensive platform allows these providers to treat patients more effectively regardless of geographic limitations. Patient safety has greatly increased as the risks associated with COVID-19 exposure are reduced with its remote treatment capabilities. “This is a win/win for all parties involved. Residents receive safe and timely treatment and the doctors are able offer this treatment much more efficiently with the documentation templates within the iDocsWeb software.” Said Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Anton Georgiev.
The iDocsWeb platform fully integrates with the leader in long term care Electronic Medical Records (EMR) vendor, PointClickCare. This means providers are able to access the critical patient information required to treat more conditions than ever before. iDocsWeb further simplified the documentation process with highly advanced, yet easy to use templates that not only serve as a medical record but also generate a coded document needed for billing. Once this record is saved, it is automatically sent to the facility’s EMR. This eliminates the lengthy process previously associated with the documentation process and prevents redundant records.
With over 600 healthcare facilities on the implementation roadmap, iDocsWeb needed to also develop an effective onboarding strategy. Using remote learning driven by practicing healthcare and IT professionals, users are able to become experts in minutes. This allows minimal staff disruption while also protecting against the current exposure risks associated with COVID-19. As the solution is rolled out in skilled nursing facilities across the United States, it is expected to become the standard in behavior health treatment in long term care.
About iDocsWeb: iDocsWeb is a telemedicine company founded in 2013 that specializes its services to residents in long-term and post-acute care facilities, throughout the United States The iDocsWeb cloud-based and HIPAA compliant Telemedicine solution provides consultation with a doctor within minutes. It is striving to bring comfort to patients without the agony of long, tedious and costly visits to the hospital emergency department, while avoiding the potential exposure to various healthcare associated infections. iDocsWeb offers a specifically tailored telemedicine platform that allows RN's, Nurse Practitioner and Board-Certified Physicians to consult with its client facilities 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
