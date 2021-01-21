iDocsWeb, announces Strategic Alliance with Reliq Health Technologies to Offer its iUGO Care RPM and CCM Platform
iDocsWeb offers the iUGO Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM) and Behavioral Health solutions to our clients across the USPLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iDocsWeb, the developer and marketer of its proprietary telemedicine platform is working with the LTC and SNF operators across the U.S. to assist them in reaching the most effective delivery of quality health care. Our platform was developed specifically for the Skilled Nursing Facilities, Long Term Care, Long Term Acute Care and Assisted Living Facilities.
iDocsWeb is the premier telehealth provider for over 200 US Skilled Nursing Facilities. These facilities discharge a significant number of patients, the majority of who are eligible for Transitional Care (TCM), Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM) and Behavioral Health Integration (BHI).
“We are very excited to be working with Reliq to bring their iUGO Transitional Care Management (TCM), Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM) and Behavioral Health Integration (BHI) solutions to our Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNF) clients across the US,” said Dr. Suresh Nellore, CEO of iDocsWeb “The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) closely track readmission rates for SNFs, and either assess penalties or pay bonuses to each SNF based on each facility’s unique rate of readmission. As such, SNFs are highly motivated to implement solutions that support care coordination and remote monitoring post-discharge to improve health outcomes and prevent costly readmissions.”
“We know that implementing a flexible software platform that supports a wide range of post- discharge care including TCM, RPM, CCM and BHI is critical for Long Term Care and Skilled Nursing Facilities, particularly during the global pandemic when readmissions increase the risk of exposure to the virus,” said Dr. Anton Georgiev, Chief Medical Officer of iDocsWeb. “These facilities need to ensure that patients who are discharged are closely monitored at home to prevent the complications that can lead to readmission, and iUGO Care supports the full range of care coordination and remote monitoring services required. We are so confident that the iUGO Care platform will meet the needs of our clients that we intend to make a strategic investment in Reliq Health through the private placement announced today.”
“Our Skilled Nursing clients have been asking us to expand our telehealth solutions in order to help them manage the post-discharge period and prevent readmissions. We chose Reliq’s iUGO Care platform for post-discharge care because it was the only software platform on the market that supports the full range of post-discharge care that our clients need to provide to their patients” said Al Forcella, Senior Vice President of iDocsWeb.
iDocsWeb will continue to offer a complimentary month’s use of its proprietary LTC/SNF specific Telemedicine Platform. Any new clients during this period will also benefit from its Infection Control Stewardship at no cost for the first three months.
This is available to any Skilled Nursing or Long-Term Care Facility and ALF across the United States. iDocsWeb can have you operational within a 24 hours.
The company's founder and CEO, Dr. Suresh Nellore MD an Infectious Disease Specialist, has taken this action considering the concerns over COVID-19, more commonly referred to as the Coronavirus. He explained “with this pandemic reaching epic proportions in the United States, it is paramount for institutions to minimize workers' and patients' exposure. The use of telemedicine as the name implies will reduce the number of in person contacts that can possibly lead to the spread of this deadly virus."
About iDocsWeb: iDocsWeb is a telemedicine company founded in 2013 that specializes its services to residents in long-term and post-acute care facilities, throughout the United States The iDocsWeb cloud-based and HIPAA compliant Telemedicine solution provides consultation with a doctor within minutes. It is striving to bring comfort to patients without the agony of long, tedious and costly visits to the hospital emergency department, while avoiding the potential exposure to various healthcare associated infections. iDocsWeb offers a specifically tailored telemedicine platform that allows RN's, Nurse Practitioner and Board-Certified Physicians to consult with its client facilities 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
About Reliq Health
Reliq Health Technologies is a healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative software solutions for the Community Care market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT and on the OTCQB as RQHTF.
For more information contact Investor Relations @ ir@reliqhealth.com and 888-869-1363.
