Aleutian Capital Group Advises SunView Software, Inc. in its Acquisition by ServiceAide, Inc.

The transaction solidifies Aleutian’s expertise in the SaaS industry

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aleutian Capital Group (“Aleutian Capital”) is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of SunView Software, Inc. (“SunView”) by ServiceAide, Inc. (“ServiceAide”), a portfolio company of Arrowroot Capital Management, LLC (“Arrowroot”). Principals of Aleutian Capital acted as the exclusive sell-side advisor to SunView throughout the entire transaction process. The process included providing M&A advisory expertise, preparing marketing materials, contacting and coordinating with buyers, managing due diligence, and assisting in the negotiation phases of the transaction. This acquisition extends ServiceAide’s capabilities and reach with a feature-rich ITSM and ESM solution that can bring additional business value across its portfolio of existing products.

About SunView Software

SunView is an industry-leading Service Management software provider helping organizations build a more responsive IT and functional service organization. The company’s flexible and simple solutions utilize AI and machine learning to provide the foundation for digital automation processes for medium to large enterprises. It improves production for an enterprise’s IT, DevOps, project management, HR, facilities, and security & finance departments, among others. The company serves customers in healthcare, financial services, energy, and other industries. SunView is headquartered in Tampa, FL. For more information, please visit www.sunviewsoftware.com.

Seng Sun, CEO of SunView, commented, “Aleutian was a great partner in this transaction from start to finish. Their track record, expertise, and industry knowledge were critical in delivering an outstanding outcome for us. The Aleutian team really took the time to understand our differentiated product offering, technical capabilities, and industry landscape. Joining ServiceAide is a great fit for our organization, and we look forward to becoming a leading provider of IT and enterprise service management solutions.”

About ServiceAide, Inc.

ServiceAide is a leader in AI-powered Service Management operating in North America as well as internationally. It applies breakthroughs in intelligent service, machine learning, and natural language processing to transform service management across ITSM, ESM, and customer service. The company serves large and medium customers across a myriad of industries including communications, consumer products, environmental and facilities services, transportation, specialized consumer services, and supply chain & logistics. The company has partnered with numerous industry pioneers like Amazon Web Services and Alibaba Cloud, among others, to deliver advanced customer service experience while easing burdens for the service desk personnel. The company is headquartered in San Jose, CA, and has additional offices in Asia, Europe, and South America. For more information, please visit www.serviceaide.com.

About Aleutian Capital Group

Aleutian Capital Group is a New York-based M&A advisory firm serving sellers and buyers of companies throughout North and South America, Asia, and Europe. Aleutian provides particular expertise in the technology, software, e-commerce, healthcare, aerospace, consumer, transportation, professional services, and industrial manufacturing industries. Our banking practice, through our broker-dealer affiliate Bradley Woods & Co. Ltd. (Member FINRA/SIPC), provides mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital raises, valuations, and recapitalizations. “Aleutian” is a service mark of Aleutian Capital Partners, LLC. All securities are offered through Bradley Woods & Co. Ltd., member, FINRA and SIPC. Aleutian Capital Partners, LLC and Bradley Woods & Co. Ltd. are independent entities. Officers of Aleutian Capital Partners are licensed registered representatives of Bradley Woods & Co. Ltd. For more information please visit www.aleutiancapital.com.