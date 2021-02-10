Aleutian Capital Group Advises Codewise in its Sale to CentralNic (London AIM: CNIC)

The transaction solidifies Aleutian’s expertise in the technology and software industry

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aleutian Capital Group (“Aleutian Capital”) is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Codewise Sp. z o.o. Sp. K. (“Codewise”) by CentralNic Group PLC (“CentralNic”). Principals of Aleutian Capital acted as the exclusive advisors to Codewise throughout the entire transaction process. The process included providing M&A advisory expertise, preparing marketing materials, contacting and coordinating with buyers, managing due diligence, and assisting in the negotiation phases of the transaction. Through the acquisition, Codewise adds to CentralNic’s domain monetization arm and helps diversify its business. The transaction closed in October 2020 and was valued at $36 million.

About Codewise

Codewise is an advertising technology company offering various online marketing tools and solutions to customers globally through its two businesses, Voluum and Zeropark. Zeropark is an advertising exchange platform that generates traffic for advertisers and publishers worldwide. Voluum is an ad tracking platform that optimizes and manages advertising campaigns. The company is headquartered in Kraków, Poland. For more information, please visit www.codewise.com.

Dr. John Malatesta, CEO of Codewise, commented “Aleutian has proven from the beginning, a deep understanding of the tech industry and has played a critical role across all the steps of the process. Aleutian provided unparalleled services throughout segmentation, targeting and positioning, leading to the discovery of the right business and cultural buyer. Furthermore, through efficient assistance in the due diligence and negotiation stages, they have enabled us to save time and stay focused on our core business, a key advantage during this unprecedented COVID-19 crisis.”

About CentralNic Group

CentralNic Group PLC. (London AIM: CNIC) is a London-based developer and operator of software platforms providing web presence services to customers in almost every country. They are one of the fastest growing companies in the domain name industry, with over 45 million domains using its platform. For more information, please visit www.centralnicgroup.com.

About Aleutian Capital Group

Aleutian Capital Partners is a New York-based M&A advisory firm serving sellers and buyers of companies throughout North and South America, Asia and Europe. Aleutian provides particular expertise in the technology, e-commerce, healthcare, aerospace, consumer, transportation, professional services and industrial manufacturing industries. Our banking practice, through our broker-dealer affiliate Bradley Woods & Co. Ltd. (Member FINRA/SIPC), provides merger and acquisition advisory, capital raises, valuations and recapitalizations. “Aleutian” is a service mark of Aleutian Capital Partners, LLC. All securities are offered through Bradley Woods & Co. Ltd., member, FINRA and SIPC. Aleutian Capital Partners, LLC and Bradley Woods & Co. Ltd. are independent entities. Officers of Aleutian Capital Partners are licensed registered representatives of Bradley Woods & Co. Ltd. For more information please visit: www.aleutiancapital.com.