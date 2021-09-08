Route 4052 Warrendale Road Utility Work Friday in Pine Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing utility pole replacement work on Route 4052 (Warrendale Road) in Pine Township, Allegheny County will occur Friday, September 10 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on Warrendale Road between Wallace Road and Franklin Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday as crews from Allison Park Contractors conduct utility pole replacement work.

Please use caution when travelling through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Mike Burry at 724-494-8586 .

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #