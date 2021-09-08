Bridge Inspections Underway in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge inspection activities in various locations in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Wednesday through Friday, September 8-10 weather permitting.

Bridge inspection work will occur according the following schedule:

Wednesday, September 8 – A lane restriction will occur on the I-279 to I-376 connector/Fort Pitt Boulevard ramp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews conduct inspection activities on the eastbound (outbound) I-376 ramp to Grant Street (Exit 71A)

Thursday and Friday, September 9-10 – A lane restriction will occur on the I-279 to I-376 connector/Fort Pitt Boulevard ramp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews conduct inspection activities Fort Pitt Boulevard ramp to Grant Street

Crews from CDM Smit will conduct the routine inspection activities.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

