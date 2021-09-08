Work on Route 64/Route 550 Intersection to Get Underway Monday

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers that work to improve the Route 64/Route 550 (Nittany Valley Drive/Zion Road) intersection in Walker Township, Centre County will get underway on Monday, September 13. The work zone is located about 4 ½ miles north of Pleasant Gap.

The project will enhance safety at the intersection through roadway widening, roadway realignment, and the addition of a turning lane. Other project items include paving, drainage improvements, new traffic signals, waterline relocation, and miscellaneous items

Starting Monday, traffic control will be in place and drivers will encounter 10-foot lane width restrictions, concrete barrier, temporary traffic signals, temporary paint lines, and channelizing devises in and around the work zone.

Mitchell Knorr Contracting of Bloomsburg, PA is the contractor on this $3.7 million project, which is expected to last through August of 2022.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in and around work Zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow https://twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423, Timothy Nebgen (814) 765-0598

