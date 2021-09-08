Submit Release
News Search

There were 671 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,750 in the last 365 days.

Fraser Helps Make Minnesota Vikings Games More Inclusive for All

U.S. Bank Stadium 3M Sensory Room

Fraser is excited to once again be partnering with U.S. Bank Stadium as their sensory support staff for the 3M Sensory Room during the 2021-2022 season.

We are honored to partner with U.S. Bank Stadium, the Minnesota Vikings organization and other local business and nonprofit partners to make our community more accessible for all individuals.”
— Gina Gibson, Fraser Sensory Inclusion Specialist
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fraser, Minnesota’s leader and expert provider of services for autism, mental health and diverse needs, is excited to once again be partnering with U.S. Bank Stadium as their sensory support staff for the 3M Sensory Room. During the 2019-2020 season, Fraser supported various U.S Bank Stadium events, including Minnesota Vikings games and Monster Jam.

In addition to the two home preseason games, the second year of this partnership will officially kick off with the Vikings home opener on Sept. 26, 2021.

The 3M Sensory Room provides a calming space for fans of all ages who have sensory processing sensitivities and may find loud noises, bright lights and crowds overwhelming. Fraser will have two sensory staff onsite to assist fans who need a temporary break from the action. Fraser sensory staff are specially trained to support individuals experiencing sensory overload.

“Sensory rooms are becoming more common in our community, as businesses and organizations strive to be more inclusive for people of all abilities. We are honored to partner with U.S. Bank Stadium, the Minnesota Vikings organization and other local business and nonprofit partners to make our community more accessible for all individuals,” said Gina Gibson, Fraser Occupational Therapist and Sensory Inclusion Specialist.

Fraser Sensory Certification helps make community events, venues and activities accessible for people who experience sensory processing sensitivities. Fraser works with families, businesses, schools, arts organizations, sports venues, parks and events to provide sensory-friendly tips and education.

Fraser is the premier provider of a continuum of evidence-based services that help individuals navigate autism, mental health and diverse needs at every stage of life. The nonprofit provides education, employment, healthcare and housing that helps clients thrive from infancy through adulthood. Learn more at www.fraser.org.

###

Gina Gibson
Fraser
+1 612-798-8323
gina.gibson@fraser.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Fraser Helps Make Minnesota Vikings Games More Inclusive for All

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.