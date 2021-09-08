Fraser Helps Make Minnesota Vikings Games More Inclusive for All

U.S. Bank Stadium 3M Sensory Room

Fraser is excited to once again be partnering with U.S. Bank Stadium as their sensory support staff for the 3M Sensory Room during the 2021-2022 season.

We are honored to partner with U.S. Bank Stadium, the Minnesota Vikings organization and other local business and nonprofit partners to make our community more accessible for all individuals.” — Gina Gibson, Fraser Sensory Inclusion Specialist