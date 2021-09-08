Fraser Helps Make Minnesota Vikings Games More Inclusive for All
Fraser is excited to once again be partnering with U.S. Bank Stadium as their sensory support staff for the 3M Sensory Room during the 2021-2022 season.
We are honored to partner with U.S. Bank Stadium, the Minnesota Vikings organization and other local business and nonprofit partners to make our community more accessible for all individuals.”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fraser, Minnesota’s leader and expert provider of services for autism, mental health and diverse needs, is excited to once again be partnering with U.S. Bank Stadium as their sensory support staff for the 3M Sensory Room. During the 2019-2020 season, Fraser supported various U.S Bank Stadium events, including Minnesota Vikings games and Monster Jam.
— Gina Gibson, Fraser Sensory Inclusion Specialist
In addition to the two home preseason games, the second year of this partnership will officially kick off with the Vikings home opener on Sept. 26, 2021.
The 3M Sensory Room provides a calming space for fans of all ages who have sensory processing sensitivities and may find loud noises, bright lights and crowds overwhelming. Fraser will have two sensory staff onsite to assist fans who need a temporary break from the action. Fraser sensory staff are specially trained to support individuals experiencing sensory overload.
“Sensory rooms are becoming more common in our community, as businesses and organizations strive to be more inclusive for people of all abilities. We are honored to partner with U.S. Bank Stadium, the Minnesota Vikings organization and other local business and nonprofit partners to make our community more accessible for all individuals,” said Gina Gibson, Fraser Occupational Therapist and Sensory Inclusion Specialist.
Fraser Sensory Certification helps make community events, venues and activities accessible for people who experience sensory processing sensitivities. Fraser works with families, businesses, schools, arts organizations, sports venues, parks and events to provide sensory-friendly tips and education.
Fraser is the premier provider of a continuum of evidence-based services that help individuals navigate autism, mental health and diverse needs at every stage of life. The nonprofit provides education, employment, healthcare and housing that helps clients thrive from infancy through adulthood. Learn more at www.fraser.org.
