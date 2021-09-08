Canadian currency toll rates at Blue Water Bridge to decrease effective Oct. 1

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

Fast facts: - MDOT previously announced a currency parity policy effective April 1, 2016, for the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron. - The Canadian rate for eastbound traffic will be reviewed and adjusted April 1 and Oct. 1 of each year. - The rate adjustments are rounded to the nearest $0.25 and calculated based on the prior six-month average daily exchange rates between U.S. and Canadian currencies.

September 7, 2021 -- In accordance with the Blue Water Bridge parity rate adjustment policy, toll rates paid in Canadian currency (CAD) will decrease by $0.25 beginning Oct. 1.

Based on the current average daily exchange rate, the toll rates below will be in effect through March 31, 2022.

Passenger vehicle tolls will decrease to $3.75 (CAD) per trip.

Extra axles will decrease to $3.75 (CAD) per trip.

Trucks and buses per axle will decrease to $4 (CAD) per trip.

Travel restrictions to Canada have recently been updated by the Canada Border Services Agency. Please review border security criteria ahead of traveling to reduce frustration. U.S. Customs and Border Protection current travel restrictions are expected to remain in place through Sept. 21.