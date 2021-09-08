Submit Release
MDOT preparing for next year's rebuild of I-196 from Zeeland to Hudsonville

Contact: John Richard, MDOT Office of Communications, 616-262-1565 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Ottawa

HIGHWAY: I-196

CLOSEST CITIES: Zeeland and Hudsonville

START DATE: Monday, Sept. 13, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing approximately $4.3 million to resurface and widen the shoulders of I-196 between 32nd Avenue and Byron Road. Work this season also includes building median crossovers to maintain traffic for next year's project to rebuild eastbound and westbound I-196 from Byron Road in Zeeland to 32nd Avenue in Hudsonville.  

TRAFFIC IMPACT: Lane closures and traffic shifts will be in effect throughout the project.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will increase safety, improve the ride quality and extend the service life of the roadway.

