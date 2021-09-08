MDOT preparing for next year's rebuild of I-196 from Zeeland to Hudsonville
COUNTY: Ottawa
HIGHWAY: I-196
CLOSEST CITIES: Zeeland and Hudsonville
START DATE: Monday, Sept. 13, 2021
ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Nov. 12, 2021
PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing approximately $4.3 million to resurface and widen the shoulders of I-196 between 32nd Avenue and Byron Road. Work this season also includes building median crossovers to maintain traffic for next year's project to rebuild eastbound and westbound I-196 from Byron Road in Zeeland to 32nd Avenue in Hudsonville.
TRAFFIC IMPACT: Lane closures and traffic shifts will be in effect throughout the project.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will increase safety, improve the ride quality and extend the service life of the roadway.