Kleeen Software Announces Srini Gurrapu as New Chief Executive Officer

Kleeen Software is pleased to announce that effective September 2, 2021, Srini Gurrapu has been appointed as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer.

Kleeen Software is pleased to announce that effective September 2, 2021, Srini Gurrapu has been appointed as the Company's Chief Executive Officer. He will assume day-to-day leadership of the Company and will also join Kleeen Software's Board of Directors.

Srini brings a wealth of expertise to this role, having served in a number of senior leadership capacities over the past 25 years, including most recently as VP, Product & Design at Claris, an Apple Company - a leader in LowCode solutions. Prior to Claris, Srini was part of several successful companies such as Skyhigh Networks (acquired by McAfee), BlueCoat Systems, Neoteris (Juniper), Actiance (Marsh) creating new market leader solutions in cloud security, AI, zero-trust remote access, desktop virtualization, cloud and social media compliance. Srini also worked as EIR at Austin Ventures. His capabilities include extensive product strategy and management experience, thought leadership, strong customer success and services functions, and experience operating in SaaS based companies with subscription business models rooted in achieving positive outcomes for customers. Srini’s primary forte is building innovative solutions, establishing trusted advisory relationships with customers and partners, aligning with customer’s vision and strategy to achieve successful outcomes.

“I am very excited with the dominant secular trend of the low-code revolution that is at the center of digital transformation for all organizations across all sizes and verticals. The pandemic only reinforced the criticality and urgency of this momentum,” said Gurrapu. “I particularly like Kleeen’s unique position to augment and assist professional developers with automated UI/UX front-end development, with special focus on interactive and actionable visualizations to drive business outcomes. Kleeen’s approach to generate custom code in React, or any other JS and web framework, to seamlessly plug into both existing apps and new apps breaks the status quo. Moreover, the source code seamlessly integrates into existing secure SDLC practices addressing the concerns of many low-code solutions’ lack of visibility, security and governance. With our growing customer base, pivotal patents, passionate team and marquee investment partners, Kleeen is positioned to take advantage of the rapidly growing market opportunity and build a comprehensive ecosystem of modern web app developers - regardless of their existing skill set and resources.”

“Our previous CEO, Matt Fox, has had a profound effect on our company. Everyone at Kleeen Software has had numerous opportunities to appreciate the quality of his output, his thoughtful and consistent leadership and impact on the company. I am extremely grateful that Matt will continue to be a part of Kleeen as an adviser,” says Founder, President and Chief Product Officer Joshua Hailpern, PhD. “We are very pleased that Srini Gurrapu will be joining Kleeen Software as CEO. No one is more enthusiastic about Kleeen's vision and brings a unique skill set and experience for where we are headed as a company.”

Board Member Sriram Ramachandran, who has been witness to Kleeen’s rapid acceleration, says, “The Board is delighted to welcome Srini to Kleeen Software, and we look forward to working closely with him and with the existing Executive team. Srini’s experience will support Kleeen’s momentum of growth and build an even greater, more successful organization.”