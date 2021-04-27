Kleeen Software Continues Strong Growth and Business Momentum in 2021

We are No Code, for People Who Know Code

Kleeen Software released a major enhancement to the Kleeen Authoring platform, based on user recommendations and the research of Advisor, Daniel Rosenberg.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kleeen Software, a platform that automates front-end development for data-intensive business applications utilizing UI and UX best practices, today introduced a major enhancement to the Kleeen Authoring platform. Kleeen Authoring is based on a semantic interaction design approach, which has been shown to be 10x more effective and efficient in Rosenberg’s research. Now customers can create data-intensive applications with a user story-based approach as opposed to other no-code tools which are created on pre-built templates or drag and drop functionality. This process, as well as the new, streamlined UI, empowers Kleeen customers to create more complex, functionally-rich applications. It also enables development teams to reduce development and deployment time and cost for rapid roll-out of end-user applications.

USER STORY-BASED WORKFLOW BUILDER

Kleeen Software’s user story-based approach makes the process of building enterprise-grade applications more intuitive, transforming the technical aspect of designing software from a specialized knowledge to a common language approach that enables people without front-end design and development expertise to develop front-end code. The views and actions end-users need are expressed as sentences like "As a Distribution Center Manager, I need to see details of inventory''. Kleeen's AI model then transforms them into a working user experience enabling customers to build better products.

CONTINUED MOMENTUM

Along with the product enhancement Kleeen software is experiencing tremendous company growth. Earlier this year Kleeen announced its seed funding, increased its customer base, and expanded employee count. This continued company momentum speaks to significant market opportunity and demand for no-code design applications delivered by Kleeen. The company also announced the appointment of Erica Lanyon as Head of Growth and John Brown as Senior Solutions Engineer.

"2021 is proving to be a pivotal year for Kleeen Software as we continue to capitalize on this massive market opportunity and successfully execute on our aggressive growth objectives," said Matt Fox, CEO of Kleeen Software. "Kleeen addresses the time and resource constraints application development teams face every day. We look forward to continuing to help our clients accelerate the development and simplify maintenance of their data-intensive applications''.

About Kleeen Software

Kleeen Software automates front-end design and development for data-intensive business applications utilizing UI and UX best practices. Unlike other no-code design tools, Kleeen delivers fully exportable, clean, readable code and API specs allowing for easy integration to backend data sources and systems, resulting in lower development costs and reducing development time to weeks instead of months. For more information visit https://kleeen.software.