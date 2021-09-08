Announcing Plnar Snapshot for Virtual Inspections
AUSTIN, TX, USA, September 8, 2021 -- Plnar, an AI software provider for the property insurance and home improvement verticals, today announced the addition of a new product, Plnar Snapshot, to its suite of virtual inspection tools. Plnar Snapshot is the perfect solution for triaging all interior claims to quickly determine method of inspection without visiting the loss site. You can have access to everything you need to either settle the claim, determine if a site visit is necessary, or upgrade to a full scope Plnar project - without having to leave your office!
— Andy Greff, CEO, Plnar
Plnar Snapshot is easily integrated into FNOL systems, ensuring that adjusters receive documentation early in the claims process. Receiving documentation early in the claims process is critical to creating a standardized claims process using virtual tools. This aids in determining method of inspection, triage, severity determination, and freezes the loss early on minimizing fraud.
“If you are looking for an easy way to start implementing virtual inspections, Plnar Snapshot is a solution that provides instant curated photos and videos in order to triage a claim virtually.” said Andy Greff, CEO of Plnar. “What’s more, it is offered at a price point that matches claim severity.”
Plnar Snapshot is designed with simplicity in mind. Just send a text to a policyholder or remediation technician, they will use our simple app to capture photos -in about 2 minutes per room! At that point, you have will instant access to the new Snapshot Interface which includes:
• Instant access as soon as the project is submitted
• Curated Images organized by claim, relative location, and room
• Privacy built in with face-blurring for all pictures
• Quick-look room videos providing full context of the space
• Potential to convert to Full Scope 3D Models without revisiting the loss site or putting further burden on the policyholder
Plnar Snapshot. Look inside. Instantly.
ABOUT Plnar
Plnar is an AI software provider transforming insurance claims and home improvement estimates by enabling contactless inspections of interior spaces, providing significantly better customer experiences, shorter cycle and estimate times, and lower costs. Plnar’s patented technology platform gives desk adjusters the power to generate fully realized 2D and 3D models of interior spaces from digital photos and streamline the claims process for quicker, more efficient settlement. For more information, please visit the Plnar website at https://plnar.ai
