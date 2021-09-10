Vibrant Publishers’ book Core Java Interview Questions Will Help Java Aspirants Land Their Dream Job

Core Java Interview Questions You’ll Most Likely Be Asked is highly useful for acing both interviews and competitive exams. Vibrant Publishers is focused on presenting the best texts about technology and business and books for standardized test preparation.

Core Java Interview Questions: Second Edition aids job seekers in preparing for their dream coding job.

The new edition of Core Java Interview Questions You'll Most Likely Be Asked is a perfect companion to enhance the interview skills for Java programmers and developers to build their IT careers.” — Dr.David Han, Associate Professor of Management Science and Statistics

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The general job market is full of jobs, yet the tech industry remains highly competitive in niche coding languages. In July 2021, the TIOBE Index named Java the second in demand for coding languages. Vibrant Publishers’ new book, Core Java Interview Questions You'll Most Likely Be Asked: Second Edition (Core Java Interview Questions) will provide Java job seekers with the precise knowledge and accurate information they need to succeed in today’s competitive job market.

Unlike a textbook with endless verbiage, Core Java Interview Questions presents Java concepts in a question-and-answer format. The book has 367 questions and answers, divided into four sections: Core Java, Java 8, Java 9 and Human Resource. This format makes it easy for the reader to read, comprehend, refresh and recollect. Additionally, the book gives access to a tutorial on ATS-compliant resume building and 2 downloadable Aptitude tests.

As an Associate Professor of Management Science and Statistics, Dr. Han understands what is expected in interviews. When asked about Core Java Interview Questions, he stated, “The new edition of Core Java Interview Questions is a perfect companion to enhance the interview skills for Java programmers and developers to build their IT careers. In addition to the standard core Java questions and answers, this edition includes the questions about functional interfaces and lambda expressions of Java 8 plus modules and streams of Java 9.” The book also includes scenario based questions that are frequently asked in interviews.

The Human Resource section of the book covers questions of a behavioral nature, often asked by hiring managers in the interview process. There are seventy-seven behavioral questions focused on creativity, leadership, time management, customer service, communication, and job searching and scheduling. Each question is followed by strategies for answering the question, including the kinds of situations, actions, and results expected in the answers. “The human resource questions and answers would prepare the IT professionals to nail the interviews and impress the employers.” Dr. Han continued, “With real life scenario-based questions, this book features the concise information required for the working professionals to strategize and stand out in today's competitive job market.”

Today’s competitive job market focuses on the presentation of a strong resume and application. A stagnant format for the resume may not work for all employers. Caroline Ghosn, the founder of Levo, is known to say, "Just displaying your resume online, which LinkedIn lets you do, isn't enough." Core Java Interview Questions includes access to an ATS resume-building tutorial and downloadable aptitude tests. These tools can assist students and professionals in polishing and enhancing their initial applications for the dream jobs they desire.

Those headed into a career with Java, whether starting college, nearing graduation, or in the early years of their career, should add Core Java Interview Questions You’ll Most Likely Be Asked to their list of must-reads.

The book has been released worldwide on September 10, 2021, and is available from vibrantpublishers.com, Ingram, Amazon, Smashwords, Barnes & Noble and other online and traditional channels.

About Job Interview Questions series

The Job Interview Questions series has more than 75 books dedicated to interview questions and answers for different technical subjects and HR round related topics. This series of books is written by experienced placement experts and subject matter experts. Unlike comprehensive, textbook-sized reference guides, these books include only the required information for job search. Hence, these books are short, concise and ready-to-use by students and professionals.

To know more, visit: www.vibrantpublishers.com/job-interview-questions-series/

About Vibrant Publishers

Vibrant Publishers, USA is a Colorado based publishing house with a focus on high quality books for students, IT professionals, and management professionals. Vibrant Publishers has redefined how rich content is made available to today's fast paced generation. The books are published under three series namely Job Interview Questions, Self-Learning Management, and Test Prep with content that is both concise and approachable.

To know more, visit https://www.vibrantpublishers.com

