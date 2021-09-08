Health Agencies Continue to Fail the Public, Causing People to File Suits for Access to Treatments to Save Loved Ones
FLCCC to host program with special guests, including patients & their families who’ve fought legal battles to get access to life-saving COVID treatmentsWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world continues to battle COVID-19, the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), a group of highly published, world-renowned critical care physicians and scholars, will host a live discussion with families that resorted to legal action to save the lives of their loved ones. The discussion will include one of the founding physicians of the FLCCC and a New York-based attorney. They have both been on the front lines of a recent legal battle to provide access to treatment for a patient in Ohio.
Extensive research and clinical evidence show ivermectin is a safe and effective treatment for COVID-19. However, public health authorities and hospitals in many regions continue to allow only highly restricted use of or outright ban of ivermectin. These actions only prolong the COVID-19 pandemic and hurt the most vulnerable people of all income levels. However, many families are fighting back and demanding that their loved ones have access to safe and effective treatments to prevent and treat COVID-19.
The discussion will include the latest legal efforts to overcome misguided actions by authorities in restricting the use of ivermectin; the role of doctors and lawyers in advocating on behalf of patients to gain access to ivermectin; and success stories of individual legal efforts to get access to ivermectin for loved ones suffering from COVID-19 when other treatments are not working.
The discussion, hosted by FLCCC Alliance Creative Director Betsy Ashton, will take place at 7:00pm – 8:00pm ET on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 via video conference. Link to join: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_2CY5VGh7Rk6NeDPZOpzKyQ
Pressing questions discussed during webcast will include:
o What have been the consequences when hospitals refuse to allow a doctor’s treatment?
o What are the legal options for a patient or their families when their doctor or hospital refuse to provide treatment?
o How have the recent outcomes of court cases in New York, Illinois and Ohio impacted hospital or local government policies on access to ivermectin?
Guests:
• Fred Wagshul, MD, founding member, Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance. Dr. Wagshul is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Centerville, OH.
• Ralph Lorigo, Esq. A New York-based attorney, who has successfully helped several families of patients gain access to ivermectin after being denied by hospitals.
• Sue Dickenson, who was a patient hospitalized due to COVID-19 and her health was quickly declining. The hospital refused treatment with ivermectin until a judge ordered them to do so. Immediately after beginning treatment with ivermectin, Sue’s condition improved. She has made a full recovery. More on Sue’s story can be found here: https://odysee.com/@FrontlineCovid19CriticalCareAlliance:c/sisters-hire-a-lawyer-to-savetheir:8?r=AzUb9H46K3e6BGvJ4vE2LpiczQiUw9CL
• Desi Fype. He mother was in the hospital and expected to die from COVID-19. The hospital refused to provide treatment using ivermectin even after a court order was successfully obtained. After the possibility of being held in contempt by the court, the hospital allowed Desi’s mother to be treated with ivermectin and she soon began to improve. More on Desi’s mom can be found here: https://odysee.com/@FrontlineCovid19CriticalCareAlliance:c/judge-orders-hospital-to-use-covid-19:f?r=AzUb9H46K3e6BGvJ4vE2LpiczQiUw9CL
About the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance
The FLCCC Alliance was organized in March 2020 by a group of highly published, world renowned Critical Care physician/scholars – with the academic support of allied physicians from around the world – to research and develop lifesaving protocols for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 in all stages of illness. Their MATH+ Hospital Treatment Protocol – introduced in March 2020, has saved thousands of patients who were critically ill with COVID-19. Now, the FLCCC’s new I-Mask+ Prophylaxis and Early At-Home Outpatient Treatment Protocol with Ivermectin has been released – and is a potential solution to the global pandemic.
