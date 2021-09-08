Latest infrastructure developments in the Benelux region discussed at SMi's 19th Annual Benelux Infrastructure Forum
SMi reports: The latest Benelux infrastructure developments will be discussed at the 19th Annual Benelux Infrastructure Forum, in Amsterdam on 17-18 November.AMSTERDAM, AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS , September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year's forum will bring together key senior industry stakeholders and major players in the finance, investment, infrastructure and renewable technology industries. Attendees will benefit from in-depth briefings on the latest infrastructure developments in the Benelux region, with a particular focus on renewable's including offshore wind, green hydrogen and geothermal, as well as financing methods.
Furthermore, SMi Group highlights five key reasons to why delegates must join the conference in-person in Amsterdam.
1. Gain valuable insights from an expert speaker line-up that includes:
Otary, ABN AMRO Bank N.V., Green Giraffe, Allianz Global Investors, Rabobank, AG Insurance, European Commission, Macquarie Capital, Nord LB, NNIP Investment Partners.
2. Hear exclusive updates on exciting upcoming projects, potential future investment, and financing methods, including:
Investment opportunities in the Benelux region, infrastructure project risk management and mitigation, potential solutions to help ensure successful offshore wind projects, new developments in digital infrastructure, emerging technologies, and markets such as green hydrogen and geothermal, developments and investment opportunities in port infrastructure, infrastructure financing methods.
3. Join the interactive panel discussion:
Day One - What actions can help mitigate risks to infrastructure projects caused by climate change and pandemics?
• Contractual protections?
• Insurance coverage?
• Liquidity?
• Will projects be selected, designed, and procured differently going forward?
4. Explore the recent developments and future roles of geothermal energy in the Netherlands and Belgium:
Geothermal Energy in Belgium and the Netherlands
• Examples of the Financing options available
• Government aid - covering the risk of exploration
• Data and expertise to hand
• Drilling data made publicly available facilitating easy entrance to new players
• Implementation of initiatives to stimulate a sustainable future development of the shallow geothermal energy sector in Belgium
• Challenges, lessons learnt and future developments in the Benelux region
• Case studies
Presented by Toon van Ingelghem, Senior Investment Manager, PMV
For further information and to view the brochure, visit http://www.beneluxconf.com/EINPR2
Sponsors: DIF and Loyens & Loeff
