Deep Knowledge Analytics Releases New Special Case Study: COVID-19 City Safety Ranking Report
New Analytical Report Utilizes Quantifiable Metrics Based on 114 Parameters and 8 000 Data Points to Rank the COVID-19 Safety of 50 Cities and Municipalities
The world is about to face yet another wave of battling with the Delta variant. Top-50 ranking predicts the outcome for the upcoming wave between October and November.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deep Knowledge Analytics releases its new open-access, 116-page COVID-19 City Safety Ranking Q2/2021 analytical case study that classifies, analyses and ranks the economic, societal and health stability of 50 cities and municipalities globally. The study identifies Abu Dhabi, Singapore and Seoul to be leading in the top-10 safest cities, and also includes in-depth special case studies, employing SWOT analysis to determine the key strengths, risks, opportunities and threats that the local governments are facing in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in the run-up to the Delta variant and upcoming waves. How well different governments will fight the next imminent wave of COVID-19 can be gleaned from this report.
Link to COVID-19 City Safety Ranking Report: www.dka.global/covid-city-ranking-q2
The analysis uses more than 8,000 data points, applying an analytical framework composed of 114 indicators, qualitative or quantitative in nature, classified into 5 qualitatively distinct categories and applied to a total of 50 cities and municipalities globally. Additionally, data-driven insights and recommendations have also been prepared and added.
The majority of cities have adapted to the new reality - with obligatory mask-wearing outdoors, stricter border rules, and vaccination status mandate. They have learnt from the challenges they have had to face, such as a lack of coordination between national and local governments, inconsistency of the COVID-19 elimination strategy, need for delivery of remote services to citizens, and the need for advanced measures for virus control. Learning from these experiences, they have introduced new containment measures, smart solutions (e-government, digital technologies, including mobile apps and tracking systems), and solved for supply shortages. Governments have learnt how to balance between lockdown measures and economic relief. Since 2020, they have acquired much of the knowledge needed, but still resources remain depleted. As COVID-19 continues to mutate rapidly, humanity has yet to come up with a solution for this multifaceted and global problem - a unique situation in which it is difficult to find concrete solutions.
Due to the easing of precautionary measures and opening of borders, the world is about to face yet another wave of battling with the Delta variant. Despite the new COVID-19 variations, most governments have not introduced additional measures for controlling its spread. Even now, we can see the number of cases in some countries like the US and the UK are back on the rise, and these countries are more likely to face a difficult time in the immediate future. In a sense of foreboding with the coming autumn wave, economies are trying to recover at an accelerated pace and reduce the damaging impact from the pandemic. The next wave in autumn 2021 will hit hard the economies of those countries that did not manage to secure the supply chains or understand their citizens’ needs, leading to another series of lockdowns, which in turn will only exacerbate economic problems.
The research is of particular importance given their previous experience in dealing with this new reality. Those countries that have learned to deal with Covid-19 most effectively will continue to do so, and our top-50 ranking predicts the outcome for the upcoming wave between October and November. Nevertheless, the question still remains: are the local authorities ready for a new wave of COVID-19? People are tired of the pandemic as can be seen from the ongoing protests happening globally against the imposed restrictions. Moreover, a decline in cases during the summer months caused the authorities to relax their precautionary measures. A delayed response by the government against the upcoming wave can lead to mistrust by the population and their disobedience, which will be catastrophic. And from the other perspective, those governments that will integrate new technological solutions and prepare financial support programs for various stakeholder groups, as well identify the areas where the population will obey their guidance, will come out ahead in the fight against the pandemic.
Deep Knowledge Analytics utilizes complex analytical frameworks to derive actionable insights and answers into how different aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic should be addressed: attending to all available data resources and using them to develop a systemic approach for finding insights among the different variables and dimensions that pre-determine it.
In addition to the municipal response to the pandemic, the Ranking examines several contextual factors to ensure the economy is stabilized during emergencies, can competently manage internal health system resources, and allows the identification of the possible risks, thus preventing them in the future. The Ranking is expected to provide insights into leadership and the economy, society and health, as well as assist municipalities and states in determining gaps in their measure of preparedness to achieve inclusion, resilience, and sustainability in cities through the independent analysis. The special case study has also allowed us to identify and characterize essential weaknesses and threats that must be addressed early to avoid future outbreaks, prevent deepening of economic damage and restore healthcare systems. The report’s ultimate aim is to enable responsible governments to learn from the strengths and weaknesses of their neighbours, and derive action-based answers and insights to key questions relevant for the national strategic decision-making process in order to optimize outcomes in the wake of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic and decrease the negative impact in the aftermath.
It has always been Deep Knowledge Analytics’s long-term mission to pursue its strategic agenda in a dual non-profit and for-profit manner, aiming to achieve a positive impact in the support of progressive technologies for the benefit of humanity. It is for this reason that the decision was made to conduct the majority of the group’s COVID-19 analytics in an open-source manner, free of charge, to provide the public in general and authorized organizations in particular with fact-based and unbiased information. However, the group also remains open to disclosing its proprietary metrics and analytical techniques to relevant organizations, and to conducting country-specific and topic-specific analytics and forecasting for responsible governmental bodies and departments.
COVID-19 City Safety Ranking Q2/2021