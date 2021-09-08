4 weeks to go until the early bird offer expires for the Counter UAS Technology conference
SMi Group reports: the Counter UAS Technology conference will showcase the very latest technology in the market on 6th – 7th December 2021.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The inaugural Counter UAS Technology conference will showcase the very latest technology in the market to ensure that DoD personnel, equipment and infrastructure are protected from the proliferation of hostile drones.
In early 2021, the US Department of Defence released the ‘Counter-Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Strategy’ outlining the creation of a new Office dedicated to combatting UAS (the JCO). The Strategy demonstrated that the threat from UAS is becoming a more significant defence issue within the military and federal agencies and within the US there are more C-UAS projects being funded and developed. As all branches of the US military are developing C-UAS technologies to protect their forces, we saw the value in making this inaugural conference a USA focussed event.
With only 4 weeks to go until the early bird offer expires, take advantage of the offer before 30th September 2021, and save £100. Register via: www.counter-uas-tech.com/PR5EIN
This event is crucial to US C-UAS development and will focus on the very latest technology in the market to ensure that DoD personnel, equipment and infrastructure are protected from the proliferation of hostile drones.
Some of the benefits of attending include:
• Hear from US DoD Senior Leadership and Program Managers on how they are utilizing technology to combat UAS
• Meet and Network with international speakers from NATO and aligned nations to discover how they are defending their defence networks from drone attacks
• Learn how innovative technology is driving advancement and enabling defence to counter drone swarms and UAS attacks
6th – 7th December 2021
Arlington, USA
www.counter-uas-tech.com/PR5EIN
#CounterUASTech
