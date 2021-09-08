Submit Release
Lane closure next week for US-31 Mitchell Street bridge repairs in Petoskey

Contact: James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Emmet

HIGHWAY: US-31

CLOSEST CITY: Petoskey

START DATE: Monday, Sept. 13, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be making repairs to the sidewalk on the north side of the US-31 Mitchell Street bridge in Petoskey, as well as to the bridge approach in the outside westbound lane.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require closing the outside westbound lane of US-31 across the bridge, with a traffic shift. Most of the repair work will be done at night, but the new concrete will need to cure during the day Wednesday before the lane can be reopened.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will ensure the sidewalk is safe for use by pedestrians and will prevent concrete debris from falling into the roadway.  

