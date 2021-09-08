We Strive To Create Brand & Glamor for Non-Cricket Players: Dr. Prakash Bhosale
The 'Fit India Freedom Run 2.0' event was organized by Central Railway on Friday 4th September under the 'Fit India' campaign at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus.MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Golden Daughter of India, Arjuna Awardee, International Runner, Railway Officer Padmashree Sudha Singhji, Shri Anil Kumar Lahotiji (General Manager, Central Railway) Ashok Shandilji, and other Railway officials along with Dr. Prakash Bhosale, CEO, BBG EBranding India Industries Group and Development Officer Mr. Sunil Singh was present. Through this program, the 'Fit India' campaign has been directed to be implemented as a national movement, which is trying to draw attention to all types of sports.
Non-cricket sports: It is unfortunate that our country with the second largest population in the world is still lagging behind in the field of sports. Cricket is the only sport which has been given priority in our country. Although this game is played only in a few countries of the world, in India the emphasis is on cricket. But when it comes to other sports, it is understandable that India still lags behind at the international level. Today Kabaddi, Athletics, Javelin Throw, Tennis, Badminton, Weightlifting, Archery, Boxing, Wrestling, Football, Hockey, Gymnastics, Chess, Squash, Shooting, Swimming, many such sports are played in our country. But they are still lagging behind due to a lack of adequate facilities and exposure. If our national sport hockey is still neglected, then estimating the status of other sports will paint a picture of the sport's misfortune.
Renowned German-American psychologist Erik Eriksen says, "In the social jungle of human existence, there is no feeling of being alive without a sense of identity."
Padmashree Sudha Singh: Padmashree Sudha Singh is an Indian athlete. He has represented India in hurdles sports type in Olympic Games, Asian Games, and other prestigious and important events and won many medals for the country. He has set a national record in athletics and has brought laurels to the country by winning two gold medals at the Asian Championships. In recognition of his achievements, he has been awarded the prestigious Arjuna Award in the field of sports in 2012 by the Government of India. Similarly, in 2021, he has also been awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award.
Brand ambassadors and advertisements: Since non-cricket players do not get much recognition, these players do not get big brand ambassadors or endorsements like cricketers. Even if you get it, you do not get a proper honorarium. We have a lot of different channels for broadcasting cricket matches. But there is not a single channel to broadcast the games to other players. Therefore, no matter how high the performance of the players in other sports, no matter how many medals they get, the countrymen do not even know about them. Cricketers get ambassadorship of big brands with an honorarium of crores of rupees. Cricketers appear in 6 out of 10 TV commercials today. He has got a different glamor and exposure. Cricketers today enjoy celebrity status just like film stars. But when players of other types of sports perform well, they get government jobs and a house in the form of junior officer level or TC in railways or banks as a mark of respect. We need to focus and support other sports like cricket. Pier de Coubertin, the founder of the International Olympic Committee and its second president, said that "All sports must be treated on the basis of equality!"
Our Endeavour: In recent times some players have achieved great success on the basis of their individual talent in sports like Tennis, Badminton, Boxing, Wrestling, Shooting, Archery, Kabaddi, Javelin Throw, Gymnastics but still no other than Cricket Sports don't get exposure and glamour. On the other hand, there is more reverence and support for sports abroad. Athletes and other sportspersons in those countries are accorded special recognition, respect, and glamor. We try to ensure that non-cricketers in the country get good brand ambassadorship, good recognition, due respect, and fair remuneration.
Daughter of Amethi: Padmashree Sudha Singhji is the daughter of Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh and daughter-in-law of Rae Bareilly and she has brought pride to the country as well as her family and Amethi and Rae Bareli. Padmashree Sudha Singhji won the 2008 Senior Federation Cup at Bhopal and Kochi, Gold Medal in Open National, Silver Medal in 2009 Asian Track and Field in China, Gold Medal in 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, Silver Medal in 2011 Asian Championships in Japan, Silver medal in 2013 Asian Championships in Pune, Gold medal in 2017 Asian Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar, Silver medal in Jakarta 2018 Asian Games. He was born in a simple family in the Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh. His father's name is Hari Narayan Singh who is retired from ITI. Sudhaji has been performing unparalleled in sports since her student days. Considered the toughest competition in athletics, steeplechase has its own iron.
