Silver Alert - Mary Deffenbaugh Active

Mary Deffenbaugh, 73-yrs-old, 5' 5", 150 lbs, gray hair, green eyes, unknown clothing description. Driving a gray 4-door 2014 Nissan Maxima with AZ/64B8R. The vehicle has an electric scooter hitch on the back. Mary went missing from the area of 600 S Roanoke in Mesa, AZ early this morning. She has numerous medical issues. Please contact Mesa PD with any information.