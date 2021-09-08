STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police operation underway in Vernon

VERNON, Vt. (Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021) — Members of the Vermont State Police are on scene in the town of Vernon where an operation is underway to apprehend a wanted man.

The situation is contained to a home off Pond Road. Members of the public are likely to see an increased police presence in the area, including possible road closures and helicopter flights.

No one has been injured in the incident. Police are taking steps to ensure the safety of people who live in the area.

Due to the dynamic and unfolding nature of the incident, no further information is available at this time. The state police will provide updates as the situation continues.

