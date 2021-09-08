Submit Release
News Search

There were 666 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,132 in the last 365 days.

Vermont State Police operation underway in Vernon

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

Vermont State Police operation underway in Vernon

 

VERNON, Vt. (Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021) — Members of the Vermont State Police are on scene in the town of Vernon where an operation is underway to apprehend a wanted man.

 

The situation is contained to a home off Pond Road. Members of the public are likely to see an increased police presence in the area, including possible road closures and helicopter flights.

 

No one has been injured in the incident. Police are taking steps to ensure the safety of people who live in the area.

 

Due to the dynamic and unfolding nature of the incident, no further information is available at this time. The state police will provide updates as the situation continues.

 

- 30 -

 

You just read:

Vermont State Police operation underway in Vernon

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.