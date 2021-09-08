CBD Switch Holding Corp is presenting its case for hemp as today’s American crop
CBD Switch Holding Corp is creating a new generation of farmers merging science, technology, andland to create innovative and sustainable livelihoods
Hemp tells the story of the American farmer past and present. As we visit with farmers throughout the United States, we take everyone on a journey of self-discovery, enlightenment, and innovation.”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CBD Switch Holding Corp has engaged Vytal Studios to collaborate with Ace Media Broadcasting to produce a 22-episode docuseries entitled American Farmer, starring Dee Van Tassell and hosted by Darris Love.

Through the eyes of most contemporary Americans, they see the American farmer as a middle-aged white person, dressed in overalls and boots, tending to fields of produce and cows from dawn to dusk. But there is a more valid perspective that traces the roots of American farming from indigenous people, to slavery, to share cropping, to the migration of slaves to the northern States giving up their lands and farms.
“This docuseries aims to reshape this narrative to reconnect our youth to modern day farming featuring science, advanced technology, and a cool wholistic lifestyle to help restore their natural balance with the earth and humanity,” states Zacharia Ali CBD Switch Holding Corp Founder and Chairman.
The focus is on hemp as the cannabis plant that binds all people, from the suburban professional to the young adult in a disenfranchised neighborhood. American Farmer explores the science of hemp, from the genetics to cultivation to extraction to the development of nutraceuticals for precision medicine utilizing the latest technology and organic non-genetically modified organism farming methods.
“We are rapidly entering a new paradigm of opportunity for a new generation of farmers with the legalization of medical and recreational marijuana, and CBD products, across the US. As a company that produces transformative experiences that improve people’s lives, we see our partnership with CBD Switch Holding Corp and Ace Media Broadcasting as a perfect marriage of science, technology, agriculture, and entrepreneurship to change the narrative about cannabis,” said Matt Woolman Vytal Studios Chief Strategy Officer.
Richmond, VA-based Vytal Studios is an advanced digital production studio that creates transformative experiences that improve people’s lives through video, short and feature length film, simulation, gaming, and extended reality.
Ace Media Broadcasting provides international coverage and global distribution of American Farmer with a network channel broadcast to 162 countries.
