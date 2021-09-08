Evoke Neuroscience Enters Co-Marketing Agreement with Thought Technology
EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in 2009, Evoke Neuroscience is on a mission to use brain health scans to reduce the number of people living with treatable cognitive impairment. To further this goal, Evoke Neuroscience has partnered with Thought Technology, a leading manufacturer of psychophysiological monitoring equipment designed to help individuals understand and improve their physiological processes. Evoke Neuroscience is confident that its partnership with Thought Technology will improve patient outcomes and enable clinicians to extend the scope of their practices.
Memory loss is often underdiagnosed, misdiagnosed, or diagnosed too late. Evoke Neuroscience wants to change that. FDA 510(k) approved to aid in diagnosis, Evoke’s eVox® System measures brain-based biomarkers through a non-invasive assessment that can be performed in a clinician’s office. The eVox® System assesses brain health and processing speed via quantitative EEG and event-related potentials (ERPs). Along with patient history and other clinical observations, the eVox® Report can assist physicians in detecting cognitive impairment early and performing a differential diagnosis. The eVox® System is trusted by the Premier Healthcare Alliance, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and leading clinicians across the country.
Once a physician has identified their client’s unique needs through the eVox® Assessment, they can use Thought Technology’s trusted instrumentation to provide their patients with appropriate biofeedback or neurofeedback training. Detection, diagnosis, and support for cognitive impairment can, therefore, remain under the same roof - streamlining and enhancing the care process for patients and providers alike.
“Starting with a functional assessment using EEG, ERPs, and ECG permits a better understanding of patient symptoms and alternative treatment options,” said Dave Hagedorn, PhD, CEO of Evoke Neuroscience. “Partnering with Thought Technology serves our core mission to assist medical providers and government clients with the highest quality applied neuroscience tools in the industry.”
About Thought Technology, Ltd.
www.thoughttechnology.com
A pioneer in the field with over 45 years of experience, Thought Technology manufactures biofeedback, neurofeedback, and psychophysiological instruments to help people perform better physically and mentally. Today, Thought Technology’s products are used by clinicians, trainers, and researchers in over 85 countries.
About Evoke Neuroscience, Inc.
www.evokeneuroscience.com
For over a decade, Evoke Neuroscience has assisted physicians in providing early detection, faster treatment, and better lives to individuals with cognitive impairment. Evoke’s eVox® System helps clinicians recognize signs of cognitive impairment and identify the causes while there’s still time for treatment. In the past 10 years, Evoke’s partners have completed over 60,000 eVox® Assessments and collected over 200 billion brain health data points.
marketing@evokeneuroscience.com
Dave Hagedorn
Evoke Neuroscience