Artificial Intelligence Expert Neil Sahota Joins Evoke Neuroscience Executive Advisory Board

AI expert Neil Sahota joins Evoke Neuroscience advisory board to guide them in integrating AI into the eVox Brain Health System

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, USA, May 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evoke Neuroscience announced today that IBM Master Inventor, United Nations Artificial Intelligence (AI) Subject Matter Expert, and UC Irvine Professor Neil Sahota has joined the company's executive advisory board. For the past 20 years, Neil has worked with Global Fortune 500 companies and world government leaders to foster innovation and develop next-generation products and solutions powered by AI."Neil Sahota brings a wealth of knowledge, expertise, and strategic relationships that will propel us forward in our mission to reduce the number of people unnecessarily living with cognitive impairment,” said Marinela Gombosev, CEO of Evoke Neuroscience. "His expertise and global perspective are a great fit for where we are headed, and we are grateful to have his guidance as we integrate AI into the eVox platform."The eVoxBrain Health System is 510(k) cleared to collect neurophysiology data that primary and specialty care physicians use to aid in diagnosis of cognitive disorders.“Data is the fuel for AI, and Evoke has generated a cross-sectional database of over 58,000 computational EEG brain scans. This means Evoke has an exceptional vantage point to develop insights into EEG data interpretation that can be useful in novel diagnostic approaches,” said Neil Sahota. “I’m excited to be a part of Evoke Neuroscience and look forward to helping them develop successful strategies that leverage their unique data set to advance brain health measurement and diagnosis in clinical settings.”Evoke Neuroscience is currently conducting an IRB approved study to develop an AI framework capable of diagnosing mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and Alzheimer’s disease (AD) in collaboration with the Pacific Neuroscience Institute Brain Health Center, an outpatient clinic of the Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, CA. Although currently no cure exists for Alzheimer’s, one in three cases of dementia could be prevented by addressing various lifestyle factors early. The AI framework will provide rapid, sensitive, and specific diagnosis of MCI and AD in a primary care setting, thereby accelerating next-level care in disease detection and treatment planning.The use of this technology extends beyond neurodegenerative cognitive impairment, and can also help identify mental health disorders. In the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic, feelings of anxiety and isolation are mounting. "COVID-19 has put a lot of stress on all of us," Sahota notes. "We continue to witness the far-reaching social and economic impacts of COVID-19, and there's a real concern that many people will suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome (PTSD), alcoholism, or depression. Spending 10 minutes on Evoke’s mental health screeners may help physicians recognize signs of mental health distress in their patients, and give them the opportunity to prevent distress from turning into a disorder.” This month, Evoke launched its mental health screener program, provided free of charge to its current customers in time for May 2020 Mental Health Month.About Neil Sahota:Neil Sahota ( www.neilsahota.com ) is a futurist and leading expert on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other next-generation technologies. He is the author of Own the AI Revolution (McGraw Hill) and works with the United Nations on the AI for Good initiative. Sahota is also an IBM Master Inventor, former leader of the IBM Watson Group and professor at the University of California/Irvine. His work spans multiple industries, including legal services, healthcare, life sciences, retail, travel, transportation, energy, utilities, automotive, telecommunications, media, and government.About Evoke Neuroscience:Evoke Neuroscience ( www.evokeneuroscience.com ) was formed in 2009 with the mission to improve diagnosis and treatment of cognitive disorders with objective, clinically meaningful, and easy-to-use products. Primary and specialty care physicians can use eVoxto acquire objective and stable biomarkers of brain function in-office via a non-invasive procedure, in order to aid in the diagnosis of cognitive and mental disorders. Doctors should use their professional judgment in determining when the eVoxSystem is appropriate to aid in diagnosis.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.