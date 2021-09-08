QUADGRILL LAUNCHES GEORGIA CROWD FUNDED IPO

Ray Palermo Shows Secretary Raffensperger the QuadGrill Quad Grill

DECATUR, GA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thanks to the Invest Georgia Exemption program, Decatur-based QuadGrill is raising capital from Georgia investors beginning September 8th - without the regulatory burdens required by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Funds will help expand sales for this unique evolution in charwood grilling that can reach over 900 degrees!

“This grill makes The Greatest Steak on Earth for people who LOVE steak! Now we’ll have the local support to build our company and sell to the world,” claims founder/inventor Ray Palermo from his Decatur office. The QuadGrill is a triple-patented invention made in the U.S.A. that cooks on a laser cut carbon steel grate. Palermo explains, “There is nothing else like the QuadGrill on the market. Whether it’s a steak, wood-fired pizza, or authentic paella, this grill is next level design.”

“We were elated to be asked to ‘tell our story’ at the Capitol IGE event in late August. To rub shoulders with some of the hottest up-and-coming companies in Georgia was truly an honor,” said Palermo. Host Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said, “I am proud to bring more attention to this important tool to help Georgie small businesses and entrepreneurs. Over 100 companies have used it to grow their business in the Peach State so far.”

The QuadGrill’s parent company, ICWF Marketing, Inc., is offering 200,000 shares of Common Stock to investors between September 8, 2021, and September 7, 2022. Director of Operations Brad Schweizer says, “Our goal is to build our Direct-to-Consumer company with local partners who understand that a grill like this can really change the way you cook!”

The Invest Georgia Exemption was created in 2011 and allows registered Georgia for-profit corporations to raise capital from Georgia investors without having to register the securities sale with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IGE offerings are limited to $5 million per year in capital and up to $10,000 per non-accredited investors. You can learn more about the offering and see the QuadGrill in action at The QuadGrill